Luka Leusink gives Chance a cuddle as he recuperates after his rescue from the Taupō Landfill and Transfer Station. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Luka Leusink gives Chance a cuddle as he recuperates after his rescue from the Taupō Landfill and Transfer Station. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

When Petra Leusink and her husband made a stop at the Taupō Landfill and Transfer Station, they didn’t expect to be involved in a daring rescue.

But, on starting to unload their trailer, the couple saw a bundle of fluff darting across the waste pit in front of an oncoming bulldozer.

Leusink realised the fast-moving object was a tiny kitten.

“I knew I had to act quickly.

“The staff member used his radio to get the bulldozer to stop, then they let me into the pit to get the kitten.”

She and her husband checked over the little kitten and saw immediately that she’d injured her leg, and her eye was in a very bad way too.

Luka Leusink gives Chance a cuddle as he recuperates after his rescue from the Taupō Landfill and Transfer Station. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

She was emaciated and dirty, and they didn’t think she would survive the night.

They rushed the kitten to the Taupō SPCA Centre for help.

“A lovely lady took her in, even though they were full. The staff were amazing, but even they had little hope she would make it.”

The SPCA team knew that her condition was touch and go. The kitten’s temperature was extremely low, she was severely underweight, and there were wounds all over her tiny body.

On top of this, she had a bad case of cat flu with one eye full of pus, and the other eye had a large ulcer.

They made her as comfortable as possible, and against all expectations, the wee fighter made it through the night.

“We thought she should be named Chance because she definitely deserves a second chance at life – one where she never has to be afraid, hungry or in pain again.”

The next day, the race was on to treat Chance’s injuries.

Luckily, said Taupō SPCA manager Kegan Burrell, she seemed determined to survive.

Luka Leusink gives Chance a cuddle as he recuperates after his rescue from the Taupō Landfill and Transfer Station. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

“She had a huge appetite and put on weight incredibly quickly. We were shocked with the speed at which she grew!”

Unfortunately, one of her injured eyes was beyond saving, so vets made the difficult decision to remove it.

Even this didn’t stop little Chance, who continued to improve in leaps and bounds.

Once she was well enough to be rehomed, she didn’t need to go through the SPCA’s usual adoption process- she had a home lined up with the couple who saved her.

“We love the little bandit – that’s what she looks like with her one good eye! We have adopted two other cats from SPCA, and they have been such a great addition,” Leusink said.

“The team at SPCA has been amazing and did such an outstanding job taking care of Chance. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”

Chance is just one of the many cats and kittens with an unfortunate story, which are in need of a fresh start.

The SPCA Taupō Centre is currently caring for 84 cats and kittens, with 49 of these ready for a loving home.

They are also on the lookout for fosterers to care for animals while they await forever homes, as well as volunteers to care for the animals in the centre.

For more information, call Taupō SPCA on 07 378 4396, or email taupo.info@spca.nz.