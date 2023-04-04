Artist Jo Rankin organised the Easter weekend exhibition at Kinloch Hall. Photo / Supplied

Kinloch is set to host an art exhibition over Easter weekend, featuring a trio of local artists.

Jo Rankin is one of the artists whose work will be featured, and she also organised the show.

With Kinloch’s residential expansion in recent years, the painters and mixed media artists hoped that the number of art appreciators would grow too.

A growing hub for new housing developments, Kinloch is increasingly shedding its reputation as a largely holiday town and becoming a more popular destination to live in.

Rankin said she had noticed an uptick in the number of artists and art lovers alike within the community, and wanted to put on an exhibition that would allow the artists to connect with residents and visitors alike.

“That’s encouraged three of us to band together and hopefully put Kinloch on the map.”

Alongside Rankin’s contemporary and abstract artworks, visitors will also be able to view intricate floral oil paintings by Nolene McMaster and vibrant, humorous acrylics painted on to canvas and glass by Selwyn Triplow.

Works will be on display at Kinloch Community Hall at 14 Mata Place from 10am until 3pm on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9.