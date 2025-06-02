She became a Ministerial Justice of Peace [JP] in 2014, and in 2016 joined the Rotorua and Districts Justice of the Peace Association Council, and a member of the organising committee for the 2017 Royal Federation National Conference.

In 2017 she was granted a Judicial JP warrant and has presided over arrest courts, bail hearings and minor traffic offence cases in the Rotorua courts since.

Since 2018 she has been the Rotorua and Districts Association’s Registrar.

Barrett told the Rotorua Daily Post she was “very surprised and humbled” to receive this honour.

“I very much try to stay under the radar, and don’t like receiving accolades for volunteering. I just love helping people and serving the community very quietly.

“There are lots more deserving people in our community. It’s very rewarding to be able to give back to our community in any way I can.”

Ani Rolfe and former Governor-General Jerry Mateparae at her QSM ceremony in 2013. Photo / Supplied

Barrett said she was following in the footsteps of her late mother Ani Rolfe who received a Queen’s Service Medal in the 2013 Queen Birthday Honours.

“My grandmother Rangiatuhi Morgan was a foundation member of the Māori Women’s Welfare League (MWWL) in Rotorua, followed shortly by my mum.

“Joining the MWWL and learning from our kuia gave me a deeper appreciation and first-hand experience of how Māori values are practiced in the community.

“And I have been able to contribute to initiatives that have improved wellbeing for Māori women and their whanau in our community.”

In fact, at age 13 she began helping serve meals to residents of a local retirement home and patients at the then-St Andrews Hospital in Rotorua

“I just loved it and I love giving back to our community in any way I can.”

Barrett has worked full-time for PGG Wrightson for almost 39 years, managing its online store, and said the company was “very supportive” of her voluntary work.

