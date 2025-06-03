Alison Perrin wants to feel like she is “making a difference” in her community.
She has volunteered at Rotorua’s Citizens’ Advice Bureau since 1979 and been involved in other trusts and organisations, including Rotorua Hospice and Big Brothers Big Sisters - a charity which helps tamariki through a mentoring programme.
The long-time volunteer and Justice of the Peace has been recognised in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours with a King’s Service Medal for services to the community and music.
Perrin has contributed significantly to the Rotorua community since 1980, after she and her husband John moved from Christchurch in 1976.
The qualified piano teacher has been involved locally with the Institute of Registered Music Teachers’ Association and been the convenor of Trinity College music exams in Rotorua for more than 30 years.
She has been involved with the Community Organisation Grant Scheme, Geyser Community Foundation, Civic Arts Trust, and Creative New Zealand.
The New Zealand Aria Trust trustee also secured funding and organised the continuation of the country’s oldest aria competition.
“It’s still really important to me to ... feel like I’m making a difference somewhere.”
Perrin said her most rewarding role was at the Citizens Advice Bureau.
“I just think that it’s such a worthwhile organisation. We can’t help everybody obviously, but in most cases, we can point people in the right direction as to what they need to do to help with the issues that they have.”
Perrin said she had no plans to step away from volunteering any time soon.
“I just think we’ve got a fabulous community here in Rotorua and I really enjoy being a part of it.”
