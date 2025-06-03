She worked as a grants assessor for the Rotorua Trust for 16 years, particularly helping community groups with funding and philanthropy.

The qualified piano teacher has been involved locally with the Institute of Registered Music Teachers’ Association and been the convenor of Trinity College music exams in Rotorua for more than 30 years.

She has been involved with the Community Organisation Grant Scheme, Geyser Community Foundation, Civic Arts Trust, and Creative New Zealand.

The New Zealand Aria Trust trustee also secured funding and organised the continuation of the country’s oldest aria competition.

In 2011, Perrin received an Outstanding Women’s Achievement Award from Rotorua Zonta Club for her ongoing community work.

Alison Perrin has been awarded a King’s Service Medal for services to the community and music. Photo / Laura Smith

Perrin told the Rotorua Daily Post she was “delighted” to receive the “valuable” honour.

“I couldn’t quite believe it really, so it took a little while to sink in.”

Growing up, her parents were involved in school and church committees.

When she and John moved to Rotorua and did not know anybody, she found volunteering was “a good way to meet new people”.

She became more involved with the Citizens Advice Bureau in the 1980s when she had her three children and was not working.

“It was just lovely that you were learning new things and not just worrying about babies, and just feeling like you were back in the community again and contributing.

“When the children started doing all their activities, then we got involved in being on school committees and scouts and gym ... ”

The grandmother-of-five said she retired about eight years ago but was still “really involved” with volunteering and other organisations.

“Again, you’re at a stage in your life where you’re not meeting a lot of new people unless you’re out in the community doing things.

“It’s still really important to me to ... feel like I’m making a difference somewhere.”

Perrin said her most rewarding role was at the Citizens Advice Bureau.

“I just think that it’s such a worthwhile organisation. We can’t help everybody obviously, but in most cases, we can point people in the right direction as to what they need to do to help with the issues that they have.”

Perrin said she had no plans to step away from volunteering any time soon.

“I just think we’ve got a fabulous community here in Rotorua and I really enjoy being a part of it.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.