Patricia Mavis (Pat) Wyatt was at home when she received the news she is to be awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for services to netball as part of the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours.

She said the award was a “great honour to receive” and the award was the biggest she would ever achieve.

Wyatt has contributed to netball in the Rotorua community for more than 50 years including administrating netball since 1966, qualifying as a New Zealand umpire, being a member of the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic franchise involving the Silver Ferns, organising the annual Sport Bay of Plenty Primary Schools Field Day, and being a draw steward for several tournaments.

Wyatt was awarded life membership of Netball Rotorua in 2003, Netball Rotorua Service Award in 2003 and Netball New Zealand Service Award in 2010. She was also a teacher at Malfroy Primary Rotorua for 45 years and continued to give to the community of Rotorua.

“I’m very privileged to receive the... Queen’s Service Medal. I’d especially like to thank Rotorua Netball.”

When the Rotorua Daily Post visited Wyatt, a sewing machine was set up ready to mend netball uniforms for a local team.

“If they want something done, I’m happy to do it. Over the years, I’ve replaced elastic [in skirts], mended their bibs, or mended tracksuits and other things. It’s not just a one-off thing, [I] help where needed.”

Pat Wyatt has received the Queen's Service Medal for services to netball as part of the King's Birthday Honours. Photo / Andrew Warner

She hoped to be involved with netball as much as she was physically able. Wyatt now suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

“I can no longer help physically from arthritis, but that doesn’t stop me from hitting the clocks when it’s the right time.”

Mentoring the next generation of up-and-coming umpires has been a part of Wyatt’s giving back to the netball community.

“I hope that over the years I have managed to talk to some of the junior umpires. I’ve told them when they go out onto the court, be it netball, soccer, hockey or rugby... if you blow your whistle, you are in control. You don’t change your mind, or you’re telling the players you don’t know the rules.

“If they want my help I will give it to them. I think I will always give it to them.”

Wyatt recalled one of the first times she was a timekeeper scorer for a franchise game. “I was really nervous. You are always nervous in national tournaments.”

She said there were a “few grey areas” in umpiring, such as in shooting goals.

Wyatt finished umpiring about 2005 when the scoring of games went online. “I thought my technology skills couldn’t keep up,” she joked.

She said she continued to enjoy going to test matches and franchise games, however, she was glad to no longer be on the Rotorua netball executive, which included many late nights.

“[I] enjoy the game, enjoy the people the game and the people. I just enjoy it.”

“My heart will always be in netball,” she said.

“Thank you very much for all you’ve done for me and hopefully I’ve done a little bit for you in return.”

Honours changes to recognise King

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed that the Queen’s Service Order (QSO) and Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) will be renamed in honour of King Charles III.

Transitional matters currently being worked through include the Royal Warrant governing the Order needing to be updated and approved by the King, and revised insignia designed and manufactured for presentation at future investiture ceremonies.

That means this weekend, New Zealand will again recognise recipients of QSOs and QSMs in its Honours List. The first honours using the KSO and KSM titles are likely to be announced as part of the King’s Birthday Honours 2024.