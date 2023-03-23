There was plenty of action at the inaugural Kick for a Cause Rotorua. Photo / Spot Studio Rotorua

Some healthy competitive spirit came out on the football field as Rotorua identities vied for the ball and ripped up and down the field for a local cause.

Kick for a Cause Rotorua was held last Sunday at Ngongotahā Football Club, collecting food and money donations for the Rotorua Salvation Army.

The event was an inaugural charitable event that brought together four teams of prominent personalities - 44 players altogether - for an afternoon of social football.

Co-organiser Chantelle Cobby says the inaugural event went so well, and that the community spirit was something else entirely.

“There were a couple of hundred people along. They each bought a can, so we collected 269 cans and food items, plus just over $2300 in donations.”

“People came along with little tents and picnic blankets and gave so much energy and enthusiasm to the players, who laid it all out on the field.

“The weather was beautiful, the atmosphere was lovely, and there was this real feeling of unity with everyone coming along to support the Salvation Army, so overall, it was just a great community day out.”

She says the four teams did incredibly.

“They got right into the spirit and gave it their absolute everything on the field. The energy they brought was beyond inspiring.

“For many of the players, playing football (especially in front of a crowd) was so far outside their comfort zone, but they all did so well.

“Although there was a touch of healthy competition on the field, above all, there was a sense of unity between them ... Everyone was such a champion, and it was so beautiful to witness.”

Chantelle says both matches ended in draws, so they went into a penalty shoot-out which was a lot of fun to watch.

“We couldn’t have asked for better feedback from the players. They were all feeling a little worse for wear post-match, but they’ve been in such great spirits, and reading their emails and messages afterwards has been lovely.

“They’ve all been talking about how much fun they had, how proud they were of themselves, their team, and their opponents, and how wonderful it was to have a community rally together around football for a cause.”

Chantelle says they would love to make Kick for a Cause Rotorua an annual event.

“Within minutes of coming off the field, the players were talking about getting back on the field next year. Some of them just want to come back for a good time, I think a few are out for redemption!”

She says the event was a seed of an idea that has developed over the past few months.

“It was organised on a $0 budget with a very small volunteer team, and it has been beyond heartwarming to see it all come together.

“So many people got behind it and it was wonderful to watch the community come together - we’ve realised how much potential the event has and have so many ambitions for next year that we can’t wait to bring to life.”

Chantelle says, “We are so appreciative of everyone who got behind this and supported the event in some way - our players, sponsors, volunteers, and everyone who came along on the day”.

Salvation Army Rotorua Corps officer Hana Seddon says it was heart-warming learning some of the reasons people had chosen to take to the field on behalf of the Salvation Army.

She says there were people taking part from all sorts of backgrounds and sectors within our community which was great to see.

Hana says the items given and donations made on the day shows the power of community, and how events like these can bring people together in such a supportive way.

“It was really beautiful to see the number of children there putting money in the bucket and bringing food to our van, seeing the next generation helping and being generous.

“It was also fun watching how quickly people’s competitive nature came out.”

She says a huge thank you to the organisers, players and everyone involved.

- Kick for a Cause Rotorua’s Givealittle page is still open for anyone who couldn’t make the event but would like to show their support for the players and the cause.





