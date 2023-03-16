Participants train hard to prepare for Kick for a Cause. Photo / Sebastian Cutelli

A number of Rotorua identities will be ripping up and down the football field, kicking for a cause this Sunday.

Kick For A Cause is Rotorua’s inaugural charitable soccer event that will bring together four teams of prominent personalities - 44 players altogether - for an afternoon of social soccer on Sunday.

All proceeds and food donations from the event will be donated to the Rotorua Salvation Army’s Foodbank, helping them provide food packages and other vital support to vulnerable Kiwis in the community.

Kick for a Cause Rotorua draws inspiration from the global celebrity football match Soccer Aid, and hopes to use soccer to champion a meaningful cause.

There will be a sausage sizzle and food cart available throughout the day - so people are encouraged to bring along picnic blankets and deck chairs, enjoy some lunch together, participate in a couple of interactive activities, and cheer on their favourite players/team.

Throughout the day there will be entertainment available and more than $700 worth of raffles and prizes, all of which have been donated by local businesses. Spot prizes are up for grabs for the best dressed/best outfit and the best flag/banner for a player or team.

Public entry will be by way of cash donation, or by donation of a non-perishable food item.

Co-organiser Chantelle Cobby says it feels so exciting to have the inaugural Kick for A Cause just around the corner.

“It’s been such a fun experience turning the event from an idea to a reality.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better response from the Rotorua community - from the identities who have bravely agreed to step outside their comfort zone and take to the field for a good cause, to the businesses which have jumped on board to make it all possible, and the volunteers who have agreed to help us on the day.

“It’s been a real community effort, and we can’t wait for everyone to come together on the 19th.”

Chantelle says the Salvation Army play an incredible role in the local community, and they are looking forward to being able to support and uplift the Salvation Army’s invaluable work by having a bit of fun on the football field.

Jojo Rogers from the Salvation Army. Photo / Andrew Warner

She says many of the participants have shared why they chose to get involved and help this cause.

“I love this kaupapa Kick for a Cause because I love that it is supporting our Salvation Army foodbank and creating awareness around that... and who doesn’t like a little friendly competition?” (Eden Brons)

“I want to support the community, and the Salvation Army does such a beautiful and important job helping so many.” (Alayna Powley)

“Playing football and raising money for a very worthy cause - what could be better?” (Gareth Cunliffe)

“Being able to support charities that have a huge, positive impact is a massive honour, and I can’t think of a better way of doing it, than chasing a ball around a field.” (Rich Barter)

On Sunday, the women’s game will kick off at 1pm, followed by the men’s at 2.30pm.

The identities taking part have had two training sessions over the past couple of weeks to help them prepare.

There was plenty of action at the Kick for a Cause training session. Photo / Sebastian Cutelli

Chantelle says there was a lot of nervous energy floating around before the first session, especially among those who have never played football before, but once everyone came together for training that quickly turned into energy, enthusiasm, and almost endless laughter.

“The training was facilitated by Natalie Broadhead from WaiBOP Football Federation, alongside local referee, Alan Cobby. They did an awesome job taking everyone through a series of warm-up drills, and were super impressed by how well everyone did.”

Kick for a Cause players

Alayna Powley (musician and singer), Andrew Wilson (chief executive of RotoruaNZ), Anna Grayling (principal of Grayling Consultants and deputy chairwoman of Rotorua X), Brent Griffin (principal of Western Heights Primary School), Brent Whibley (chief executive of Patchell Group), Clare Jessep Van Wyk (facilitator of Running for Hope Rotorua), Colin Watkins (principal of Westbrook School), Craig McFadyen (principal of Ngongotaha Primary School), Craig Wilson (chief executive of Kilwell Rotorua), Crispian Stewart (team manager at EVES Real Estate), Dave Gray (owner of 7D Architecture), David Elliott (team leader for Stats NZ in the Bay of Plenty), David Massey (facilitator of BHB Fitness), Don Paterson (councillor at Rotorua Lakes Council), Eden Brons (Miss Rotorua 2022), Eden Chapman (principal of Sunset Primary), Gareth Cunliffe (principal of Otonga Primary School), Grant Utteridge (chairman of Rotorua Trails Trust and valuer at TelferYoung Rotorua), Hamish Falconer (real estate agent at First National Rotorua), Hinei Taute (principal of Lynmore School), Jenha Phillips (marketing and communications manager at Scion), Jonathon Hagger (chief executive of Rotorua Community Hospice), Julz Parry (Arizto Real Estate), Kogi So (Mrs Universe New Zealand, real estate salesperson at Arizto Real Estate), Megan Lacey (communication consultant at Te Tatau o Te Arawa), Melanie Short (GM at Rotorua Trust), Michelle Cutelli (photographer at Michelle Cutelli Photography), Miriam Hewson (founder and director of Futureproof Concepts), Nick Chater (Pou Ruruku at Te Waiariki Purea Trust), Nicola Smallwood (regional manager of Graeme Dingle Foundation Rotorua), Nicole Brewer (chief executive of Rotorua Regional Airport), Nikau Grace (singer and songwriter), Norm Rahiri (content manager at The Heat Rotorua), Paige McCloskey (teacher at Rotorua Boys High School), Paul Stewart (investment advisor at Craigs Investment Partners), Rachel McRae (Dubzz Digital Marketing), Rajind Seneviratne (Welcoming Communities Co-Ordinator at Rotorua Lakes Council), Rich Barter (eCommerce and brand manager of Mountain Jade Rotorua), Shauni James (reporter at Rotorua Weekender), Siobhan Terry (para-athlete), Tanja Lotter (chef and founder of My Home Kitchen), Tia Smith (event dominator at Dominate Events), Weiwei Verran (ethnic liaison officer at Rotorua Police), William Anaru (biosecurity manager at Te Arawa Lakes Trust).

The details

- What: Kick For A Cause Rotorua

- When: Sunday, March 19, 1pm to 4pm

- Where: Ngongotahā Football Club on Stembridge Rd

- More information at the Kick for A Cause Rotorua Facebook page. Givealittle page for those who can’t make it on the day to get behind the cause: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/kick-for-a-cause-rotorua