Kelly Makiha: Rotorua Lakeside 25 concert - just what we needed

The cast of Lakeside 25 at last night's concert. Photo / Rotorua Lakeside Charitable Trust

Opinion

If you’ve been getting the feeling lately Rotorua has put the past few rough years behind it, nothing seals it more than last night’s epic Lakeside 25 concert.

It’s been three years since we have packed the picnic blankets and chairs and headed to the Lakefront concert after the 2021 and 2022 concerts joined the list of pandemic cancellations.

But when Ngāti Rangiwewehi began the pōhiri to welcome the 2023 cast through the centre of the crowd, as is tradition with this concert, we were quickly reminded of the magic of Lakeside only experienced in a city like Rotorua.

Lakeside concerts are iconically Rotorua. Photo / Rotorua Lakeside Charitable Trust

It was Rotorua Lakeside Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward’s wish for this year’s Lakeside concert to show why this city was special.

“We all need some good news and I hope this event will be a good force to feel that sense of pride again,” Edward said at the launch last year.

And the organisers, cast and band absolutely nailed it.

A last-minute cancellation by one of the headline acts, Troy Kingi, took nothing away from a fantastic show that had a mix of local and national talent.

There were plenty of highlights for the packed crowd of thousands - proving artistic director Dixon Nacey (of Coca Cola Christmas in the Park artistic directing fame) knows what he’s doing.

The first standing ovation went to Howard Morrison Junior five songs in after he hit a jaw-dropping end note during his rendition of Tom Jones’ I Who Have Nothing.

Rotorua teenager Nikau Grace was her incredible unassuming brilliant self singing Hallelujah with the Rotorua Boys’ High School Choir and Somewhere Over the Rainbow during the memorial tribute to those who had died in Rotorua during the past year.

While I never tire of watching Grace sing, for this particular segment, it would have been good to have the photos and names of loved ones sent in by members of the public displayed on all three big screens, as the middle screen could only be seen from those directly in view of the centre.

The second half kicked off with a party vibe as Ardijah took to the stage with their two hits, Silly Love Songs and Watch’ U.

Betty-Anne Mongo is like a good wine - amazing at the time and even better with age. Arguably the best female vocalist in New Zealand, it was great to see Mongo back on the stage later in the show during the tribute to Renee Geyer.

The party section of the show at the start of the second half was fun. The 10-piece band with four-piece horn section were a continual highlight, but were particularly on fire during this segment.

Nacey hand picks the best of the best for these events no matter where you come from and how fitting to see Rotorua’s own Mick Ututaonga on drums and Richard Anaru on guitar.

Nikau Grace sings Hallelujah with the Rotorua Boys' High School Choir. Photo / Rotorua Lakeside Charitable Trust

While most Lakesides have featured a smattering of local artists, this year’s show had more than usual and Grace, Morrison Junior, Rewa Ututaonga, Christian Thurston, Krissie Knap, Elisha Hulton, Jack Grace, Takerei Hikuroa-Peck, the dancers expertly choreographed by Turanga Merito and last-minute ring-in for Kingi’s absence Paretoroa Webster-Tarei didn’t disappoint.

Local highlights were Jack Grace’s part in Islands In The Stream and a tear-jerking version of Adele’s Easy On Me by adored local performer Krissie Knap.

If there was room on the show, I would have loved to have heard a solo from the ever talented vocalist and teacher Elisha Hulton after hearing her part in a duet with Thurston.

Thomas Stowers was a crowd favourite. Photo / Rotorua Lakeside Charitable Trust

Che Fu kept the party alive right to the end with his two hits Misty Frequencies and Fade Away.

Just as the kids’ eyelids were starting to fight their tiredness, it was time for the fireworks extravaganza - and what a thrill it was to see in the skies above Lake Rotorua since we haven’t had a lakefront public display for several years.

Everything ticked the boxes for a fantastic family night out and a decision to ban alcohol for show goers this year proved a stroke of genius.

While I enjoy a wee wine or two at concerts like these like most law-abiding citizens, the alcohol ban took away that uncomfortable feeling you sometimes got that something around you might kick off and spoil the evening at the hands of people who had drank too much.

Lakeside concerts are iconic to Rotorua and such a privilege. Fingers crossed there’s another 25 years to come.