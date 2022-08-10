A kayaker is missing on Lake Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police are asking for the public's help finding a kayaker reported missing on Lake Rotorua today.

The 18-year-old man was last seen about 2.30pm when he went for a kayak on the western side of the lake.

He is described as about 188cm tall, of slim build, and was wearing dark clothing.

He was reported missing when he failed to return this afternoon.

Police have recovered his orange and blue kayak and are urgently asking for any sightings of the man exiting the lake or in the water, from 2.30pm.

Anyone with information should call 111 and quote event number P051519937.