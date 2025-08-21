Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Kayaker Mike Beavon rescued after five hours lost on Tongariro River

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Mike Beavon was rescued from the Tongariro River after missing for five hours and failing to arrive at his destination point. This photo shows him heading off on the paddle. Inset: Mike Beavon.

Mike Beavon was rescued from the Tongariro River after missing for five hours and failing to arrive at his destination point. This photo shows him heading off on the paddle. Inset: Mike Beavon.

“Alive or dead?”

That was the terrifying question Michela Beavon faced when search teams said they had found her missing husband along the Tongariro River.

For five hours, she had waited for word from searchers after he failed to return from a kayaking trip.

She felt “absolutely helpless”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save