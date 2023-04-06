The Kawerau Work and Income office is re-opening early. Photo / Supplied

The Kawerau Work and Income NZ service centre will re-open next week, six weeks early.

Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner Mike Bryant announced today the centre would open on Tuesday.

The service centre in Tarawera Mall closed suddenly on March 27, after sustaining damage to internal fittings and fixtures after seismic activity. The ministry received an engineer’s report showing the service centre needed urgent maintenance work.

Clients were contacted the same day, with news the work was expected to take about eight weeks and an estimated re-opening date of May 16 was given.

Online and phone services were offered instead, with clients assured Kawerau staff were still working. However, clients reported feeling “abandoned” by Work and Income NZ at a time when they were most in need of support after an earthquake swarm two weeks ago.

Bryant said a dedicated email address had been set up and clients would be contacted to let them know the office was being re-opened.

“We’d like to thank our contractors who have supported us to rapidly carry out the essential safety work. Other work that does not compromise safety, but still needs to be done, will be carried out at a later time.

“We would also like to thank whānau affected by this two-week closure, for their patience and understanding.”

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air