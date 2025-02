Police are responding to a death at Onslow Street in Kawerau.

Police are investigating a death in the Bay of Plenty today.

A spokesman said police responded to a death at Onslow Street in Kawerau about 8.45am.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and inquiries at an address are ongoing,” he said.

“If anyone has information that may assist, please contact police on 105, quoting reference number P061738723.”