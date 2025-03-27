Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of a man in Kawerau last month.

The man has been charged following the death on Onslow St on February 26, police said today.

Emergency services were called to a property around 8.45am after a man was found dead on the front doorstep.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area investigations manager Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said police had been working hard to piece together the events surrounding the man’s death and today arrested and charged a man in Hamilton.

“We are pleased to have been able to arrest someone in relation to this tragic incident.