Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Kawerau death: 21-year-old charged with murder

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of a man in Kawerau last month.

The man has been charged following the death on Onslow St on February 26, police said today.

Emergency services were called to a property around 8.45am after a man was found dead on the front doorstep.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area investigations manager Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said police had been working hard to piece together the events surrounding the man’s death and today arrested and charged a man in Hamilton.

“We are pleased to have been able to arrest someone in relation to this tragic incident.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We would also like to thank those members of the public who provided information, and would still like to hear from those yet to come forward,” Wilson said.

The man will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with one count of murder.

Police were continuing to appeal for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in or around the Onslow St area around the time of the death to get in touch.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are aware there were some other people in the general area specifically between 5.15am-5.50am that morning who haven’t yet come forward and we would ask them to please contact us.”

People could contact the investigations team via visiting 105.police.govt.nz, and clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

“Please use the reference number 250226/5646.

“Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers online at crimestoppers-nz.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post