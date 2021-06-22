Kawerau councillors unimpressed with revamped road safety group

Last year, the four Eastern Bay councils voted to disestablish the Eastern Bay Road Safety Committee. Photo / File

Last year, the four Eastern Bay councils voted to disestablish the Eastern Bay Road Safety Committee. Photo / File

Kawerau councillors are unimpressed a revamp of the Eastern Bay Road Safety Operations Group doesn't believe elected members are necessary to form a quorum.

Last year, the four Eastern Bay councils voted to disestablish the Eastern Bay Road Safety Committee and instead strengthen the Operations Group.

At a recent meeting, Kawerau District councillors reviewed the new terms of reference for the group and councillor Berice Julian pointed out the suggested terms did not state elected members would be necessary to form a quorum.

"I'm just a little bit concerned when we look at the quorum, they're quite happy to have a quorum without any elected members present," she said.

"I was a little bit concerned about that actually."

The proposed terms of reference state that to have a quorum there must be a representative from at least four member organisations of which two must be council organisations – represented by staff. It states elected members are not included in the required quorum.

"They would obviously have been having meetings and we obviously haven't known or haven't been able to attend," Julian said.

"I am concerned that elected members have been shut out of the requirements."

Kawerau mayor Malcolm Campbell said not having elected members attend the meetings could be "dangerous".

"When we've had road meetings that I've attended and things are struck off the list, I start asking some difficult questions," he said.

"I think that is remiss of them to do that."

Councillor Carolyn Ion suggested the council defer approving the terms of reference.

"Typically, during my time, we would have already had the appointed elected member contacted and be in this paper and part of this paper," she said.

The Operations Group consists of staff and elected member representatives from Opotiki, Whakatane and Kawerau District Councils, the Bay of Plenty Regional Councils, ACC, Police, Waka Kotahi the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Its aim is to provide oversight of Eastern Bay roads and offer solutions to ensure deaths and serious injuries are reduced.

Councillors deferred their decision to seek more information.