Olympian and Whitewater New Zealand board member Mike Dawson, from Tauranga, spoke at the board’s monthly meeting on March 25, outlining his concerns about a project that could be proposed by landowners Taheke 8C.
The proposal would see a dam being built just below the Trout Pool Falls section of the river to establish a “green energy hub”.
The board was told it could provide electricity for between 12,000 and 14,000 homes in the region.
Taheke 8C unsuccessfully applied last year for it to be considered under the Government’s fast-track legislation.
No commercial rafting areas would be affected, he said.
Henry said he was not privy to the “financial intimacies” of the project but Takehe 8C – as a commercial entity – would be “providing that lens”.
Chairman Phill Thomass asked what the water take was from the 3km section as there was a “very strict” resource consent about minimum and maximum flows.
Henry said it was a “diversion of water rather than ... take of water”.
He said there would be “residual or environmental flow” in the section below the weir. This section was steep and turbulent and did not support “a whole lot of aquatic ecology” but Taheke 8C was working with ecologists to ensure the wellbeing of the river.
Board member Peter MacMillan asked how many megawatts the output was.