From left, Kaitao Intermediate pupils Jayde Phillips (11), Chloe Russel (12), Kiara Pelasio (13) and Caprease Pullen-Burry (12, front) with teacher Wendy Stafford (behind). Photo / Laura Smith

An impressed Rotorua principal has bought back his own pupils' artwork from an auction supporting the local museum.

The auction was organised and hosted by Friends of Rotorua Museum, held at The Arts Village on Wednesday and overseen by auctioneer Steve Lovegrove. It included 41 painted tiles.

The total of $8810 raised at the auction will be used for museum acquisitions.

Kaitao Intermediate visual art teacher Wendy Stafford said the project, and the subsequent auction was the highlight of her career.

"I can't even describe how proud I am ... it's been a wonderful journey."

Ten children took part in the painting and, with the help of two teachers, produced 12 completed tiles that were up for offer at the auction.

Stafford estimated each child spent about 30 hours on their tile over the past 10 weeks, including on four Sundays.

Twelve tiles were painted by pupils and teachers at Kaitao Intermediate, the majority of which will remain at the school. Photo / Laura Smith

The tiles were 115 years old and had come from the Rotorua Bath House. Stafford wondered at the history of them, and the future they had.

"I can see the children of these children coming through and seeing the artwork."

Eleven-year-old Jayde Phillips created her own masterpiece, styling her blue-themed tile with a painted dreamcatcher.

"It's unique ... I enjoyed doing it."

The whānau of two of the children had bought tiles, but the remaining 10 would be displayed in the school.

School principal Phil Palfrey attended the auction, and was the one doing the bidding.

He said he couldn't let the artwork leave the school after all the children's hard work, particularly given the high standard it was crafted to.

Having received the go-ahead from the school board, Palfrey swooped in before the other bidders and bought the children's tiles.

The tiles cost about $1300 altogether, and Palfrey believed it was worthwhile.

"One of our mission statements is about excellence ... these kids persisted and worked really hard on them."

He said he had not told the pupils he had bought their tiles, and fibbed to them that their work had not been popular.

Then, much to their delight, he surprised them on Thursday afternoon with the news that though their tiles actually had been in demand, they would be returning to school.

All artworks in the auction sold under multiple bidders, with the highest bid of $1750 going to Tame Iti's piece, Taku Ira Tanata.