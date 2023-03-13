The Kāinga Ora 16-home housing development at Kawaha Point Rd will replace six older houses at the site. Photo / Supplied

The Kāinga Ora 16-home housing development at Kawaha Point Rd will replace six older houses at the site. Photo / Supplied

Residents are being invited to a Kāinga Ora community drop-in session tomorrow to learn more about 16 new public homes being built on Kawaha Point Rd.

The drop-in session is being held at Kawaha Point School on Aquarius Dr between 2.30pm and 5pm where Kāinga Ora staff will be available to talk to locals about the new houses to be built from 22 to 32 Kawaha Point Rd.

The modern homes would replace six older houses and would be a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Pamphlets alerting nearby residents about the community drop-in centre had this week been distributed in the area.

All homes would be insulated with double glazing, carpeting and curtains. The development plans also included parking for each home and a garden area. A communal green space with seating and play features is planned for the centre of the development, the plans show.

Plans for the Kāinga Ora 16-home housing development at Kawaha Point Rd. Photo / Supplied

A one-way internal loop road was proposed with separate entry and exit driveways off Kawaha Point Rd. All homes would have allocated off-street parking, with one park for each of the two-bedroom homes and two parks for each of the other homes.

A pamphlet that was earlier distributed to residents in the area said Kāinga Ora would match the homes to people and families on the housing register. These would be their long-term homes, with priority given to those in greatest need of a home, and locations considered by taking into account work, whānau, education and other factors.

The pamphlet said Kāinga Ora had a large build programme under way in Rotorua with about 300 homes in planning and under way across the city.

“One way we are delivering more new homes is by making better use of our existing properties. Many have large sections and maybe next to each other and we are replacing these older houses with more warm, dry and modern homes.”

Families living in the existing homes would be moved to other suitable homes while demolition work was carried out.

Subject to consents, work could start on-site late this year, with completion of the new homes from late 2024.