What new houses on Quartz Ave will look like. Photo / Supplied

A new date has been set for Kāinga Ora’s drop-in session for Pukehangi residents to learn more about three housing developments collectively bringing 60 new houses to the area.

The drop-in session was to be held on February 15 but had to be postponed due to officials not being able to attend because of travel disruptions relating to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The session will now be held on Monday next week between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

What a new Gem St social housing development will look like. Image / Supplied

Those attending will hear about developments on Quartz Ave (formerly Collie Dr), which will have 42 new homes; Gem St, which will have 10 new homes; and Roger St, which will have eight new homes.

The builds are part of Kāinga Ora’s building programme in Rotorua, which it says has 300 homes either under way or in the planning stages.

The major development at Quartz Ave sees new homes built off-site and trucked in. They include two, three and four-bedroom homes and will be ready from the middle of the year.

The 10 homes to replace four older Kāinga Ora houses from 25 to 31 Gem St will be two storeys high. There will be nine three-bedroom homes and one four-bedroom home.

The existing homes would soon be demolished and, subject to consents, building was expected to begin in the middle of this year, with completion expected in late 2024.

The eight new homes from 37 to 41 Roger St included five two-bedroom homes, two three-bedroom homes and one four-bedroom home, and were on track for completion in the middle of the year.

Kāinga Ora said all homes would have double glazing, carpets and curtains, and would be warmer, drier and more energy-efficient.

What new public homes on Roger St will look like. Image / Supplied



