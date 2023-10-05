Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

See below for English translation

He kainga – hei kura, he kura hei kainga

Nō te hinganga o ngā tau kotahi ngāhuru mā rima i hapa ai te kuhunga o te tīma poitukohu tuakana o Ruamata ki te whakataetae ‘A’ kura tuarua o te motu.

I whakaihuwaka te kura i te whakataetae ā rohe, nā reira ka mana ai te kuhu atu ki te taumata nui whakataetae ai. Me te mea nui ki a rātau he tuatahitanga hoki tēnei.He ahakoa kai te poti o te ngutu e haerere ana he tīma kaha rātau ka ara ake he raruraru iti. Me aro te hunga kia whai ai i te ara hōkī ko te ara poitūkohu rānei.

Nā tēnei kapua tāingoingo ka noho ngakau whakaiti te tīma poitūkohu me te mōhio anō hoki kāore anō kia mana te tūnga a tā rātau hākinakina.

Nō te tau e rua mano, e rua tekau mā toru, ka ara ake te uho ngarahu o te tīma kia whakataetaengia ngā kura iti puta noa i ngā mānia mārakerake o te whenua. Ka whakatakotongia tā mātau tono ki te hui whānau, ka whakaaengia te tono.Ka rewa anō te takere o te waka e hoki ai mātau ki te hāputa o te whakataetae poitūkohu.

Nō te puku o Hūrae ka whakakotahingia te tīma o Ruamata me te kura o Hurungaterangi hai ope kotahi. Ka puta mai tokotoru ngā toa nō Hurungaterangi, he tokowhitu nō Ruamata. Mai i te kotahi ngāhuru mā wha o Hūrae tae ki te hiku o Akuwhata, ko tā mātau he whakangungu, he whakaheke toihau, he whakapau kaha ki a pakari ai te tinana mō ngā kēmū nui.

E rua whakaharatau i te wiki kotahi me te pūrei kia rua kia toru rānei ngā kēmū ia mutunga wiki, hai aha? Hai whakakaha i a mātau. Nō ngā taumata huhua o te kēmū ngā toa o te tīma nei.Ko wētehi he toki nui,ko wētehi he toki. He tokotoru o ngā toa he toa repe.

E tumeke nei mātau i oti te pūrei i a mātau kotahi tekau mā wha kēmū i tēnei wāhanga anake. E rua tekau mā toru katoa ngā tīma whakataetae, e whitu anake ngā tūnga e wātea ana. He mōhio hoki nō mātau ko te ara ki mua i a mātau he ara tātaramoa e eke ai mātau ki ngā whiringa.

Ka hau atu mātau ki ngā whiringa, ka hua te whakatau i a mātau kia whakawhiwhia he tūnga, he ahakoa tuawhitu, he tūnga rangatira tonu e ai ki a mātau. Ka takarongia kia whitu ngā kēmū ka hinga i te kēmū kotahi anake.Ka peruperu katoa ngā whakaaro ka wehi hoki ētehi, wheoi anō ka puta te ihu, ka tau tō mātau tīma ki te tūranga tuarima.

Kāti, i waenganui tonu i ngā kēmū whiringa me te whakataetae ā motu, ka hoki mai ki a mātau ngā toa tokowha, ko te hunga wēnei i riro i te hōkī e whakataetae ana i te kapu matua o Rankin. Nā te hokitanga mai o wēnei tētēkura ka kotahi ngāhuru mā rua katoa te tīma.

E whakatenahinara ana te ihu o tō mātau tīwai, e pai katoa ngā whakaaro, kua oti i a mātau te mahi nui. Kai te papa te toihau e takoto ana.Ka tae atu mātau ki ngā nahinara, ka wehi katoa ngā whatumanawa o te tīma, ko mātau ngā waewae tapu o te whakataetae.

E kakapa kau ana te wairua o te whare me te whakataetae, kai te takiwā e rerere kau ana ngā whakapono a ētehi ki te tīma whakaihuwaka, ko ngā whakaaro noa wēnei a ngā tini Pouako kua roa nei ki te ao o te poitūkohu.Engari anō mātau kāore i kaha kōrerongia. Me te aha hoki.

E tika ana ko mātau ngā ihu hupe o te whakataetae nei, kai te kohamo kē o te hoa ngangare mātau e noho ngū ana. E kohimuhimu haere ana ngā ngutu me e tika ana mātau ki kōnei, ko aua kōrero whakaparanga katoa e takiwā haere ana.Ka noho whakaiti noa mātau, he whakakaha i a mātau hoki. Ko te kēmū kau te whainga me te whakapono ki te kaha o te waka ki te rarapa te hoe o tētehi ka rarapa te hoe o te tini.

Ka nui ki mua, ka iti ki muri ka rere te wairua o te ngatahitanga o ngā kura kaupapa Māori katoa, he ahakoa kai te umu pokapoka o Tū tātau katoa e kakari ana ko te mea nui ko te kotahitanga, ko te mana tangata, ko te mana rangatira.

Ruamata’s Senior Premier Basketball team at Nationals.

Nā tēnei anō hoki ka rere te mauri o te puku e whai kaha ai ngā waewae me ngā ringaringa. Ka wera ngā whatumanawa o te tīma nō reira he whakamihi nui nā mātau ki a tātau tahi he ahakoa kai te karamata o te maunga mātau e ngangahu kau ana ko te whakaaro matua ki a noho tonu ngā waewae ki te paru o te whenua.

Nā reira he whakamihi nui nā mātau, āe ki te tīma hou engari anō ki ngā tīma onamata o Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ruamata.Ko te hunga nā rātau te huarahi i para, kia tikina atu e mātau aua kupu nui, mo kotou, mo mātou, ma tātau katoa tēnei ekenga!

I te taumata nui o te whakataetae ka wikitoria Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ruamata ka hinga te kura o Aquinas College (Tauranga) i a rātau. He 90 – 68 ngā piro whakamutunga. Kia tipakongia e ahau ngā whetū o te kapa me te take i mana ai te tīma.

Ko te whiwhi piro e ai ki ngā tataunga whakamutunga i mana i a mātau e rima tekau paihenti o ngā makanga pōro. Ko te pupuritanga e whitu tekau ngā piro. Tērā kia tirohia e tātau te kāreti o Aquinas e toru tekau mā toru anake te paiheneti o ngā makanga poro, he āhua rua tekau paiheneti noa te whakatumatumanga.

He ahakoa ko te koata tuatahi i riro i a Aquinas ka haukerekerengia te papa takaro e Te Kura o Ruamata ka riro te wahanga tuarua i a rātau , tae noa te hiku o te kēmū.Ko te mutunga iho e rua tekau mā rua ngā piro te tawhititanga i a māua. Ko te wikitoriatanga ki a mātau.

Nā Taiapua Pakaurangi ngā piro e rua tekau mā waru, kotahi tekau mā whā ngā tāwhanatanga, e ono ngā awhinatanga. Ki a CJ Flavell nō Aquinas e toru tekau mā rua ngā piro, he kotahi ngāhuru mā waru ngā tāwhanatanga.

Engari ēnei tupua tokorua e whakapau kaha mō ngā meneti e whā tekau te roa. Ko Benji Holst hoki tētehi o ngā pou taniwha. Ka riro i a ia e rua tekau mā ono piro, ka whenakongia e ia te pōro kia ono ngā wā, ara anō tētehi ko Jeremiah Raroa me āna piro kotahi ngāhuru mā rima te rahi, e iwa ngā tāwhanatanga.

Ehara kau i a Flavell noa iho te toatanga o tana tīma. Ki a Michael Wade he kotahi ngāhuru mā whā piro, e ono ngā tāwhanatanga, ki a Ky Mani Kaumoana hoki he kotahi ngāhuru mā tahi piro, he kotahi ngāhuru ngā tāwhanatanga e whā ngā aukatinga.

Ka mahana katoa ngā whatumanawa o te tīma i ngā kupu whakamihi ki a Waikaharoa mō tana hāpai me te tiaki i tana tīma, ka oti ka riro i a ia te taitara (MVP) Te Kākākura whakahirahira o te whakataetae.

Ka rere hoki ngā tai mihi ki a Benji Holst te kōrepi nui o te waka i kuhu rangatira mai ki te tīma.E tika ana kia mihia katoatia kotou e ahau, ngā kahika o te wao tū, ngā tīrairaka rangatira ngā waewae karapetau ngā wairua hokahōkai.

Hai whakakapinga māku e Te Ahomatua te puawananga o te nehenehe, te haeoratu o te whare, te tauira o te ngakau whakaiti e kore rawa koe e wareware i a mātau.

English Translation

OPINION

More than a decade and a half ago, unforeseen circumstances prevented Ruamata’s Senior Premier Basketball team from participating in the New Zealand “A” Secondary Schools Nationals.

We had won at regional qualifiers and for the first time, we had qualified.

Despite whispers in the basketball community about their championship potential, there was a clash between going to hockey and basketball, which meant that the basketball team had to humbly accept that their spot remained unclaimed at that time.

In 2023, our basketball team had a profound determination to compete against the best small schools across the country.

Our request, humbly presented during a whānau hui, was graciously granted, allowing us the opportunity to return to qualifiers and hopefully earn a spot at nationals.

In mid-July, we merged the talents of Ruamata and Hurunga, bringing together three players from Hurunga and seven from Ruamata.

From July 14 to August 30, we worked tirelessly, conducting rigorous training sessions twice a week and engaging in two to three weekend games, all in preparation for the qualifiers. Our team consisted of players with varying levels of experience, including three with rep experience.

Remarkably, we managed to fit in 14 games during this critical period.

With 23 teams in competition and only seven spots up for grabs, we knew we had a long road ahead of us to even qualify for Nationals. As we approached the qualifiers, our goal was modest - simply to secure any spot, even 7th place would have been a blessing. Of the seven games we played, we only lost one.

We surprised ourselves and others, ultimately finishing in a commendable fifth place.

Between the qualifiers and nationals, we were fortunate to welcome back four hockey players who were previously unavailable as they were at Rankin Cup, the most prestigious hockey tournament in the country. Their return strengthened our squad to a formidable 12 players.

Heading into the nationals, we already felt a sense of contentment in our hearts, knowing that we had given our all at qualifiers.

Championship Game against Aquinas College.

When we arrived at nationals, it was bigger than we had anticipated, and we were the new kids on the block. There was an unexplainable buzz around the tournament, and expectations of who would win had already been thrown around and shared amongst the teams and coaches who have been coming to this tournament year after year, and no one was talking about us.

We found ourselves in the role of the underdogs, and it was clear that not many expected us to perform well. We often heard well-meaning but sceptical comments from other schools, questioning whether we were meant to win any games.

While it was a bit disheartening to encounter that kind of scepticism, we chose to remain humble and not let it affect our determination.

We used those doubts as motivation to build a positive momentum. Our focus was on our own potential and growth, and we believed in our ability to overcome challenges. Ultimately, our success was a testament to our perseverance and the power of teamwork, reminding us that it’s not always about others’ expectations but about what we can achieve when we stay true to ourselves.

Amidst the intense competition and the pursuit of success, a profound sense of unity and strength blossomed among the Kura Kaupapa Māori schools at the tournament.

While we were all vying for victory, there was an unwavering spirit of kinship that prevailed, reminding us that we were not alone in our quest. This shared camaraderie became a wellspring of support and reassurance, giving us the strength to persevere.

Despite the fierce battles on the court, we never lost sight of the aroha that bound us together, reinforcing the belief that we were not just rivals, but also allies in celebrating our culture, heritage, and shared aspirations.

It was in this collective sense of purpose and unity that we found not only the courage to compete but also the heartwarming reassurance that we were part of a larger whānau that extended beyond the tournament’s boundaries. This, made winning the championship an unexpected and humbling joy.

This victory is not just for the current team; it is a tribute to the team that missed their opportunity years ago. It is our way of humbly acknowledging the contributions of everyone, past and present, who has been part of our journey. Mō koutou, mō mātou, mā tātou katoa tēnei ekenga!

In the A Boys Grand Final, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata (TKKM o Ruamata), under our coaching, secured the boy’s title with a solid 90-68 victory over Aquinas College (Tauranga).

Our success was attributed to our players’ precise shooting, maintaining a 50 per cent field goal percentage, and securing an impressive 70 points in the paint. In contrast, Aquinas faced difficulties, shooting at just 33 per cent, including a challenging 7-34 (20 per cent) performance from beyond the arc.

Although Aquinas briefly held a 15-14 lead after the first quarter, our team surged ahead in the second period, outscoring our opponents 29-19. We continued to extend our lead in the second half, ultimately securing a comfortable 22-point victory.

The game showcased an intense matchup between our players, particularly Taiapua Pakaurangi, who contributed 28 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists, and Aquina’s CJ Flavell, who impressively tallied 32 points and 18 rebounds.

Both players showcased their dedication by playing the entire 40 minutes. Benji Holst also made a substantial impact, scoring 26 points and recording six steals, while Jeremiah Raroa added 15 points and nine rebounds. For Aquinas, Flavell’s remarkable performance received support from Michael Wade’s 14 points and six rebounds, with Ky-Mani Kaumoana achieving a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

In a tournament filled with incredibly talented players and intense competition, we were truly humbled to see our teammates being recognised. Waikaharoa’s exceptional performance and leadership on the court earned him the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP), a recognition that meant a lot to our entire team. His dedication and skills served as an inspiration to us all.

Additionally, Benji Holst’s outstanding contributions were also acknowledged as he earned a well-deserved spot on the tournament team.

We are grateful for the opportunity to compete alongside such talented individuals, and their accolades reflect the collective effort and teamwork that brought us success in the tournament.

In the end, this victory stands as a testament to our kaupapa, Te Ahomatua, one marked by humility, redemption, and triumph. It’s a tale that we will always cherish and continue to share with our players, both past and present.







