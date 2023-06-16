Dr Daryn Bean.

See below for English translation

No Rotorua te CEO hou o Talt

Kia hia rā, kia hiwa rā.He pānuitanga e te iwi.

E ngā kaha o te takiwā Waiariki, e ngā kākā wahanui, e ngā taumata maunga taiahahā taiahahā

Kua puta te whakatau a Te Arawa Lakes Trust me te whakamihi ki a Dr Daryn Bean (Nō Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wahiao, Tapuika-Ngāti Moko, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Umutahi, Te Arawa) ki a tu ko ia te Tumuwhakarae hou.

I whānau, i pakekengia a Daryn i Rotorua, he tauira tawhito nō Raukura, engari kua toru tekau tau te rahi a Daryn e whakapau kaha ana i te puku o te Kawanatanga ki reira mahi ai.

Ko ētehi o āna wāhi mahi ko Te Puni Kōkiri, ko New Zealand Qualifications Authority me te Tāhūhū o te Mātauranga. He toa, he tangata pakiki, whai whakaaro, marama ki te whakatakoto rautaki pakeke ngā take kua whakawhiwhia e ia ki te tūnga nui nei.

E tika ana te kōrero he nanakia te wā te pōari e kimikimi ana i te tangata tika ki a uru mai ki tēnei tūnga nui, me te tini rangatira hoki o ngā tangata tono i puta mai ki te whawhai ki a eke ai rātau ki tēnei nōhanga. Wheoi anō rā kai ngā pou kaiāwha huhua tēnā kotou katoa. Kua ea tēnei kaupapa.

He pānuitanga tēnei nā te tiamana o Te Arawa Lakes Trust, nā Geoff Rolleston engari hoki tana whakamihi ki a Simone Coffin te pikituranga nana te nōhanga o te Tumuwhakarae i manaaki mo te wa itiiiti nei.

Ka tiakina tonutia e ia te nōhanga tae noa ki te marama o Akuwhata. Te marama ka pōwhiringia ai a Daryn ki te nōhanga nei.

E mihi kau ana ki a koe e te rangatira.

English Translation

Te Arawa Lakes Trust is proud to announce Dr Daryn Bean (Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wahiao, Tapuika-Ngāti Moko, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Umutahi, Te Arawa) has been appointed as the new Tumu Whakarae (CEO).

Daryn (pictured) grew up in Rotorua, attending Raukura – Rotorua Boys High School and has more than 30 years’ experience working at an executive level in several Government agencies, including Te Puni Kokiri, New Zealand Qualifications Authority and the Ministry of Education.

His high-level strategic expertise, combined with a proven ability to deliver and a commitment to iwi, hapū and whānau will be an asset to the Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

The recruitment process for this role was extensive and attracted a high calibre of applicants who had a strong interest in the trust, its mahi, and the team.

In announcing the appointment, board chair Geoff Rolleston acknowledged Simone Coffin, who had done an excellent job as acting CEO since March. She will continue to sit in this role until Daryn is officially welcomed with a pōhiri around August.







