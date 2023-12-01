Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

“Nga Purapura iti”

He Waiata Whakanuia

Waiata: Poi

He waiata whakanuia tenei mo nga Tamariki huri noa I tea o nei.

Ko teneki waiata me tana kaupapa e whakanui ana i nga tamariki katoa o te ao me to ratou urutapu otira o tatou tamariki Maori hoki me te inoi atu ki nga matua ki te poipoi me te manaaki i wo ratou tamariki i to ratou tupuranga i te ao nei.

Kua mahuta ake a Tama nui te ra i te pae

Tioro mai ana nga manu i runga I te peka o te rakau

Ketekete mai

Ketekete atu to reo roreka e

E nga purapura iti o te ao nei

He urutapu e

No tatou te ao o apopo

Ka tika ra me kii taku manawa i te koa (Whiti tuarua)

E nga matua

Nei ra taku inoi aue

Poipoia manaakitia

I taku tupuranga i tenei ao pahekeheke e

Tawharautia i ahau i raro i to maru E nga purapura iti o te ao nei

He urutapu e

No tatou te ao o apopo

Ka tika me kii taku manawa i te koa E Tama nui te ra

Kua tere to haere ki te uru

Kua ngu a manu

Aio nei te whenua

Kua hiahia ahau ki taku moe tau ha!

The sun has risen on the horizon.

With melodious birdsong singing their chorus amongst the trees

Sounding so sweet yet mischievous. To all children of the world

Whose innocence is pure with joy.

We are the keepers of the world of tomorrow.

It is rightfully so that our hearts should be filled with happiness.

To our parents this is our pledge to you

May you continue to nurture and raise me in this world that has its ups and downs?

May I always be enveloped in your shelter of protection?

Now the sun has travelled quickly to the west to set.

The melodious birdsong is now quiet. The land now serene

It is time for me to take my rest.

The inspiration and story of this composition celebrates all children around the world including our own children whose innocence is pure and joyful and who are the keepers of the world of tomorrow.

May they always be taken care of by their parents in this world filled with ups and downs.

