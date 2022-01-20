Leader Howie Morrison Jnr leads his group Ngati Rangiwewehi on to Turangawaewae with their winning Whakaeke 1992. Warwick Morehu was in this performance.

Leader Howie Morrison Jnr leads his group Ngati Rangiwewehi on to Turangawaewae with their winning Whakaeke 1992. Warwick Morehu was in this performance.

Ka pāoro kau ana te reo o te pou karanga ki te marae ātea o Takapūwāhia a te 2 o Huitānguru ki te whakatau i te rangatira hupiritene a Warwick Morehu hai Pia - Pou tohu.

Nō tāna whakapōtaetanga i te tau kotahi mano e iwa rau e waru tekau mā waru kīhai nōna i titiro i tua atu o te taumata tāriana, taumata pou-rapuhara kē.

Engari inaianei tirohia te mana o tana tūranga, he hupiritene tana tūnga, me he kākā kura nō roto i te pōkaitara. Hai tā Warwick he tūnga pou-tonotono, he tūnga manaaki tangata ātawhai hoki i te iwi. E ai ki ngā rangatira o mua, ko te whare āhuru mōwai hei whakaruruhau mō te iwi he whāngai i ngā waha ki te kai.

Tuatahi ake ko te hāpai riri. Tuarua ki a tika te arero he ahakoa ka pāhū mai te hamuti.

Tuatoru kia tū hai pou whakawā hai pou whakaio whenua. Tuawha kia Māori noa te noho me te haere tahi me taku iwi.

Ko Warwick Ngāpuhi Te Manuao Morehu he tamaiti nā Bonita (nee Haira) me Kipa Morehu. He Ngāti Mākino, he Ngāti Pikiao, he Tūhourangi, he Ngāti Rangiteāorere, he Ngāti Whakaue, he Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whāoa, he Ngāti Tāwharetoa, me Ngāti Toa Rangatira āna kāwai rangatira. I pakeketia ai i Te Koutu i whakanā ai i Fordlands me Horohoro ki te pūtake o Hāparangi maunga.

Ko Leanne tōna pou tāhūhū roa, nō Te Whānau-ā-Apanui ia e whai hononga atu ai ki a Ngai Tai ki Tōrere ki Te Whakatōhea me Ngai Tūhoe.Tokotoru a rāua tamariki, ko Asoiva te mātāmua, he toru tekau mā toru o ngā tau engari kua hemo ia, ko Te Whanarere te tuarua , he toru tekau mā tahi o ngā tau, ā, ko Erina te whakapākanga, he rua tekau mā tahi o ngā tau.

Tokorua hoki a rāua mokopuna, ko Victor e rima noa tana pakeke me Thomas e toru tana pakeke. Ko te mahue atu i ngā mokopuna te mea whakahaehae i te tārouma. Engari me hūnuku atu rāua i Te Waiariki ki Te Whanganui-ā-Tara kia tika ai tēnei mahi.

He āhuatanga e tino mōhiotia nei e Warwick he pēnei tonu nōna e itiiti ai ka tōia e tōna māmā a ia ki ngā huihui nui katoa nā reira e tōtara wao nei tana tū." Ae – he painga i hua mai ko te mea kē ko te wairua o ngā hui nā reira i pai ai !".

I mua i tō mātou hekenga ki te Whakarewarewa ka tikina ngā pueru moe me ngā tāora ka haria hoki e mātou he kai ka tunu ki ngā ngāwhā.

"Ka whati mai te reo o tōku māmā e tautohetohe tahi ana me ngā kaumātua, hōtō nā wai rā e kai tahi ana i runga i te rangimārie – ka whakaaro ake ai ahau he aha tonu te take kai te kaha ātawhaitia rātou e tōku māmā, hei tāna ko te mea nui ko te manaakitanga he ahakoa ngā raruraru kai rō whare, mā te noho tahi, mā te kai tahi e māmā ai te wairua taumaha, aonga ake kua whati anō te tāhūhū o te arero. Whoi anō mā te noho me te whakarongo ka pakeketia ai te tangata ki ēnei tū āhuatanga ".

Nā Willie Royal i akiaki a Warwick ki te whakauru atu ki te tauā Pirihimana nōna e kura ana ki te kura o Ngā tamatāne o Rotorua, nā he takatāpui tonu nei rāua.

"Ka rahi kē aku tuakana Pirihimana nōku e tauhou ana he kaha nō rātou ki te tiaki i ahau, ko te painga ake ka Māori noa ai tātou engari e kūare ana ahau i tauā wā kāre i pēneitia ki ētehi atu Pirihimana Māori i te korenga o o rātou tuakana me ngā tangata tika ki te poipoi i a rātou.

Ko Trevor Beatson tētehi tupua koia te Rangatira ā Rohe, he ahakoa he Pākehā ia ka nui te whakamiharotanga a ngā Māori me ngā pakeke o Te Arawa ki a ia.

E hoki ana ngā whakamaumahatanga ki ōna pakeke ki ngā kaumātua o Ngāti Pikiao me Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao .

"Ko ngā kuia kē ngā mea i rata atu ai ōku taringa ko rātou ngā rangatira e kaha whakahau ana i ngā tāne ki te whakatakoto mahi ki te whakatutuki mahi ki te kimi mahi he aha noa atu. Tūturu nō te whānau kē taku wairua whakahirahira ko taku whānau ake a Leanne me a māua tamariki waihoki a māua mokopuna. Ko a māua ko Leanne mahi inaianei he mahi tahi me te hāpai hāpori e whakahīhī mai ai a māua tamariki me ā māua mokopuna.

"Engari anō ka tae mai ngā kapua kekeao e pirau ai te hahana o te harikoa pēnā i te matehanga o tā māua tamahine a Asoiva – Awi i te huarahi e ahu atu ana ki Tirau i te tau e rua mano mā waru, ka titiro whakaroto nei ki a māua anō ko Leanne hei oranga ngākau hei oranga hinengaro kia kāua rawa atu māua e riro atu ki te waha oreore o te parata, nā reira ko tētethi o ngā hua o tēnā noho puku ko te whakaaro kia puta atu ai māua i Te Waiariki ki Counties Manukau ā inaianei kai Te Whanganui-ā-Tara mātou.

Ka nui rawa atu āna tūnga i te Pirihimana nāna ngā tūnga ki te mura o te ahi, ara anō ko tētehi wāhanga ko te taihara ketuketunga, ko te AOS ara ko te tū tauā mau pū, ā nā wai rā ia ka uru atu ki te tū tauā mau pū i Rotorua hei Amokura.

Inspector Warwick Morehu of Taupo Police presents student Saxon Hunter with his certificate from the National Blue Light Life Skills Programme in 2016. Photo / Viv Needham

Ko te tūnga OC i Ōpōtiki me Kawerau, EBOP nā wai ka whakatūarangia hai pou ketuketunga i Counties Manukau i te tau e rua mano kotahi tekau mā tahi, nā wai rā ka hoki mai ki Te Waiariki i te tau e rua mani kotahi tekau mā whā, kātahi ka nuku atu ki Taupō ki te whakakī i te tūnga Rangatira ā Rohe nō te tau e rua mano kotahi tekau mā rima tēnei tūnga.

Hai tāna ka tini kē ngā "highlights" pūritia kētia ngā "lowlights". Mātua ko te wā e mate atu ai ngā hoa mahi. " Mēnā he kanohi mōhio e kūare ana rānei ki te matenga o tētehi ka puta te mamae ki ngā tangata katoa o te whānau Pirihimana nā te mea kua herea a mātou ngākau kia tapatahi te tukituki i whakaoatingia ai e mātou i tā mātou putanga i te Kāreti Pirihimana ki te manaaki ki te atawhai i tō tātou hāpori.

Te tini ngerongero hoki o ngā tutūnga kua kitea e ngā kanohi o ngā poumahi nei, e tika ana ka hinga ētehi o mātou i ētehi wā – ko te mea kē kia mōhiohio ai mātou, kia mātau ai mātou ki ngā tohu e mea ana, kai te taumaha te ngākau o tētehi e tāea ai e mātou ki te hāpai ki te whakaora i a ia, i a rātou'.

"Nōku e rangatira ā rohe nei he tokorua o ngā ou mahi i riro atu i te taumahatanga o te māuiui hinengaro ki ahau he ahakoa he tokorua noa iho kāre e tika ana ko te tikanga kē kua kore noa atu".

Kua tino tahuri te ao o te Pirihimana i ngā tau e toru, e rima, kotahi tekau o ngā tau kua pahemo atu ne i te whakaurutanga o ngā kaupapa huhua kaupapa ora.

"Ko te momi P tētehi taniwha, ngārara mātotoru kāre he aroha ki a tātou e kaha whakapōrearea nei ngā tini whānau Māori, ngā hapū me ngā iwi tokomaha hāunga te Māori ko te motu whānui tonu – nā reira kua piki ake te weriweritanga o te hāpori kāre e rite ana ki te wā o te 80s me te 90s - titiro mai, te pupuhitanga o ngā tangata karakia i Otautahi nā tēnā kua puta mai anō ngā tini pātai me pēwhea e pai ake a tātou rautaki he aha ngā akoranga kua hua mai i tēnei aitua nui?

Ko te mate urutā hoki tētehi anō kaupapa.

Ko te mea kāore anō kia tahuri kau he ahakoa te āhuatanga o te waipuke o te ngaru tūātea o te parekura o te aitua nui ka ora tātou i ngā tōtara tūwao ki te kore o tātou rangatira me he rite tātou ki te kurī e whai noa ana i tōna waero.

Mā te mahi tahi tātou e puta ai ki te pikopiko o rangi.

English Translation

Takapuwahia Marae will resound with haka and reo karanga when Superintendent Warwick Morehu is welcomed as Director in Training of the Royal New Zealand Police College.

Warwick officially joins the college team on January 30 and his pohiri will be held on his Ngati Toa marae on February 2.

When Warwick graduated from police college in 1988 expectations were that he would reach sergeant or perhaps detective. His new role carries the rank of superintendent and the quality sought is People Leader.

But Warwick defines it as Servant Leader looking after our people then the mahi gets done well.

The chiefs of old would say it was being able to provide shelter and kai for the people, to lead our people into battle, to make the unpopular and hard decisions.

Also be a negotiator and be comfortable to walk and sit amongst his/her people.

Warwick Ngāpuhi Te Manuao Morehu was born and raised in Rotorua by his parents Bonita (nee Haira) and Kipa Morehu. He has hononga to Ngāti Mākino, Ngāti Pikiao, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Rangiteāorere, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whāoa, Ngāti Tāwharetoa, and Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

He was raised at Te Koutu and holidays were spent at Fordlands with aunties and uncles and at Horohoro below Haparangi maunga.

His biggest support is his wife Leanne who is of Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngai Tai ki Tōrere, Te Whakatōhea and Ngai Tūhoe. Their children are Asoiva 33 (deceased), Te Whanarere 31 and Erina 24. Their mokopuna are Victor aged 5 and Thomas 3.

Leaving the mokopuna in the Bay of Plenty is the hardest part of the move to Wellington for him and Leanne. But the lessons learned when dragged to numerous hui and tangihanga by his mother have helped shape the man he is today.

"At times it was good but most times I wanted to be somewhere else as there were always lots of "colourful hui" going on.

Before the family went to Whaka they would pack the kids' pyjamas and towels and take kai for slow cooking in the steam box.

"I would hear my mum arguing with a lot of the old men of the pā and then they would all appear from Wāhiao and go and have a cup of tea where mum would be serving the old fulas she just finished arguing with.

"I wondered why my mum was making the effort to look after them after looking like they had gone a number of rounds in the ring. She said it was about manaakitanga regardless of what went on in the house, we still finish our day with a cup of tea and share a bit of kai before going home only to be coming back for next colourful hui.

"At the tangi and hui just sitting watching and listening, I learned so much about who and what I am."

Warwick was inspired to join the police after a police officer spoke to senior pupils at Rotorua Boys' High School. The officer was Willie Royal who is still a great mate.

"I had many good Māori police officers (tuakana) around me as a young member and therefore support was always close. We were able to be who we really are as Māori which was awesome.

"Little did I know however that this was not the case for many other Māori officers as they didn't have the support I had and sadly many never reached their true potential. I also had a great leader back then, District Commander Trevor Beatson. He was pākeha but was so respected by the Māori officers and Māori leaders of Te Arawa."

Besides his parents, Warwick is glad he listened to other leaders such as some of our Wahine Māori, the likes of my whanaunga through Ngāti Pikiāo and Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao.

"I tended to listen more to our ladies especially at Whaka as for me they were more the leaders telling the men what to do. They were making the tough decisions and having the conversations that needed to be had and not avoiding issues.

"Ultimately though my inspiration comes from my whanau, being Leanne and our children and now our mokopuna. Everything my wife and I do is about whānau and communities, but being those types of people that our children and grandchildren can be proud of and maybe inspire them to be better than us.

Warwick Morehu. Whakaahua / Nick Reed

"There are significant events in life that can ignite a fire or douse the flame. When we lost our daughter Asoiva – Awi on the roads north of Tīrau in 2008, forced Leanne and I with our children review, reassess and reset ourselves.

"We did things we needed to do to get the head and heart in alignment. So that's inspired us on to take up roles away from Bay of Planty like Counties Manukau and now Wellington."

During his career Warwick has carried out most operational roles including frontline, Criminal Investigation Branch, Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) member and later AOS Commander Rotorua. OC Stations Ōpōtiki and Kawerau, EBOP, Promoted to Inspector in 2011 to Counties Manukau District, 2014 returned to Bay Of Plenty District Head Quarters, Area Commander Taupo 2015.

Warwick says there too many highlights to mention, therefore you tend to remember the low lights more, particularly losing colleagues in the line of duty.

"Whether we know them or not, when we lose someone especially on duty every single member feels the impact of that loss, such is the close bond and connectedness we all share as a police whanau and through the oath we all swore when graduating at police college to preserve and protect our communities and to keep the peace.

"Our staff through the many many incidents they attend suffer so much trauma to the point where we have the odd fail to really recognise when our people need the most help.

"In my time as an Area Commander I've lost two to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and that's two too many. In saying that the highlights are the people either sworn and non sworn and the many deeds and feats our staff do day in day out, many of which go unnoticed by the general public."

The operating environment for police has changed significantly in the last 15, 10, 3 years with the introduction and insertion of different Kaupapa.

"Methamphetamine has been massive, and we've seen the harm on whānau, hapu and Iwi but not just Māori, right across society.

"Therefore police face more challenging situations to what we faced in the 80s and 90s. "The shootings at the Mosques in Christchurch has made us as a country rethink how we do things and ask ourselves what have we learned from this?

The Covid 19 Pandemic has stretched everyone in managing this as well as Business as Usual.

"One thing that hasn't changed is that whatever situation we face now and in the future we are always going to need leadership and more so now much better collaboration of all."