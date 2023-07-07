Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

See below for English translation

Ngā kaupapa huhua o te wā

He karanga rēhita tēnei nā Tuhourangi whānui tonu ki te rōpū mātāmua mō te Mana Whenua Bike Academy.He kura motuhake tēnei nā MTB mō ngā taiohi e whai whakapapa ai ki a Tuhourangi.

Ko te rā kapi o ngā rēhitatanga, ko te rua tekau mā tahi o Pipiri. Ka puare te kura ā te Akuwhata o tēnei tau.Mēnā e pakiki ana ngā whēkau ki tēnei kaupapa mēnā rānei koe e hiahia ki te awhina, whakapā atu ā īmērā ki a Hana Tapiata: hana@tuhourangi.iwi.nz Ko tētehi o ngā whānau kua niho roa ki tēnei ao pahikara ko te whānau Pene.

Kua tahuri hoki mai rātau ki te amo i tēnei kura o tātau.

Nā Tawhanga Rika te pikitia whakaahua. Nā reira tā tātau kaupapa tuarua mō tēnei wāhanga o te nūpepa.

Kātahi a Tawhanga me tōna whānau ka hoki mai i Te Whenua Moemoeā. Nōnā te maringi nui ki a noho ia ki tētehi rōpū toi ā taketake o te ao ki te awhina i te kamupene rorohiko rongonui o te ao i a Microsoft.

Ko Lala Gutchen nō te moutere o Erub (Darnley) me Kobi Sainty nō Naarm (Merepona) etehi atu tokorua i whai wāhi atu ai ki tēnei kaupapa.

Ka pau i a rātau tokotoru ngā marama e mahi tahi ana, nā wai ka puta te ihu o tō rātau toi ki te ao e takoto iho nei.Ko te wāhanga tuatahi ake ki a rātau ko te mihimihi me te āta noho i a rātau anō. He rongo tinana, he rongo wairua ki a tau te mauri ki runga ki a rātau tahi.

Ka noho māori nei rātau tokotoru mō ngā rangi e rua, e āta mahi ana, e āta wānanga ana, wheoi anō he whitiwhiti whakaaro, he tātai kōrero hoki.Nā reira i mōhiohio ai rātau ki a rātau anō.

E ai ki a Tawhanga: ' E noho nei ahau me aku whakaaro ki a Kobi me Lala anō nei he Māori, pēnei i a au, kātahi ka puare taku ngakau ki a rāua tokorua, ā, ka mārama ake taku wairua ki te ia o te tokorua nei.

Ka whakahīhī katoa ahau i tēnei kaupapa’. Ko tā rātau tākai whakahirahira, he kohinga whakaaro nō ngā rangitūhāhā, nō ngā awaawa me ngā pōtae whakarākei onamata, ngā tāruke ngā hinaki, nō te porowhita tātai-kōrero, nō te nehenehe, otīā nō te whare pora me Rarohēnga.Ko te mana o ia whakaniko,he tātai kōrero whānui.

He wahine matira ika a Lala, nōna te takiwā o te moana nā reira e hihiko ai tōna wairua. He tangata pūpuri, he tangata whakarongo tātai kōrero a Kobi.

Nōna e noho puku ana e whakarongo pīkari ōna taringa ki ngā kaumātua ka hoki mai ki a ia te wairua o ngā tuatahi. Ko tā Tawhanga he whakahonore i ngā wai paru me ngā wai ariki o tōna pā taunaha. Ka tōia e ia te wehi o ēnei taonga hai whakaihiiihi i āna kawenga mahi katoa.

Nā Mikaela Jade te kaupapa i whakanui.He wahine nō te iwi o Cabrgal.

He whakapae hoki nōna e titiro pai iho nei ōna tūpuna ki ngā uri e nanao atu ana ō rātau ringaringa ki ngā taonga katoa o te ao hou hai kawenga mō ngā taonga o nehe.Ka toko ake te whakaaro o tēnei wahine, me pēwhea e ora ai te ahurea taketake i ngā hangarau o te ao hou.Ko Indigital tana kamupene mahi. Ko te kamupene iwi taketake ati tēnei o Te Whenua Moemoeā.

Me te puku o te kamupene, mātua ki te hāpai i ngā iwi taketake o te ao ki te tiaki i ngā whare kōrero me te tuku i enei kura ā enei hangarau rorohiko, atamai horihori ki ngā wāhi me ngā tangata tika. Kia kāua e rite ki te iwi o Maruiwi ki te moa rānei.

Tuhourangi Ngati Wahiao at Taikura.

Ko tētehi anō mea nui kai te kitea e Indigital ko te huringa o ngā whakaaro a te hunga whakakāhore i ā rātau mahi, ka hinga ngā rangi kua piri mai he tangata hou me ana whakaaro tautoko i te kaupapa, e kaha ake nei, e kaha ake nei.

’Ko tā mātau mahi oroko he hanga kehua horihori mō te hunga tono, ā, mea rawa ake kai te whakamana kē mātau i te hunga tono ki te mātauranga e taea ai ō rātau ake ringaringa ēnei mahi te kawe’.

Hei tā Mikaela me tana noho i a Microsoft.’ Ko te whakaohooho i te māuri o te tangata me te whakamana i a ia te take ka maranga a hau i taku moenga’.

Ko ngā tākai hou nei he mana nui e tika ana ki a kawea enei whakaahua ki ngā tōpito huhua o te ao kia kitea e ngā iwi taketake te mana kai roto i a rātau ake hāpori.Maranga e tū e ngā kaha o te ao.

Ko te kaupapa whakamutunga mō tēnei wāhanga o tā tātau nūpepa ko te wāhi ki ō tātau kōeke. Me he tou tīrairaka e peruperu ana ki te marae ātea te rite ki te kaha o ngā kōeke o Tuhourangi.

Kai te haere he pahi e rua tekau mā rima te rahi ki Te Whanganui-a-Tara ki te kaupapa Taikura. Ko Te Matatini tēnei mō ngā kaumātua.

He kaupapa nō Ngāti Kahungunu a Taikura. He kotahi tekau mā rima o ngā tau te rahi o tēnei kaupapa. Nā wai rā ka puta te whakaaro ki te kawe i a Taikura ki Te Papa. Kāpuia katoatia āhua e rima rau ngā kaumātua mai i ngā hau e wha o te motu ki te wāhi kotahi ā te terenga o Matariki.

He kaupapa whakanui i ngā kaumātua. Kai ia rōpū e rua tekau meneti ki te whakangahau atu ki te hunga mātakitaki.

He ahakoa te ataahua o te kaupapa, e noho pouri ana i te korenga o Putiputi Mackey. Nō te Āperira kua tahā nei ka mate ia. E ai ki te whānau Mc Clutchie nō Ngāti Porou , ko Putiputi te pou kaiāwha o te rōpū rangatahi o Ngāti Poneke.

He kuia kaha ki te amo i te reo me ngā ahuatanga katoa e pā ana ki tō tātau ao taketake. Wheoi anō rā e kui, takahia atu rā te ara hau kore o Tāne ki te Hawaiki o ngā tūpuna.

E moe.

—Na Raimona Inia i whakamaori

English Translation

Tuhourangi is calling for registrations of interest for the first intake of their Mana Whenua Bike Academy.

The Mana Whenua MTB Academy 2023 intake is for taiohi, ages 5 to 12, who are uri of Tuhourangi.

Closing date for registrations is Friday, July 21, and the academy will be held in August.

Anyone interested in taking part or helping in any way should contact Hana Tapiata at hana@tuhourangi.iwi.nz

Among those pencilled in to help get the academy up and running are members of the Pene whanau who have been involved in BMX internationally for more than 10 years. The eye-catching poster for the academy has been designed by Whakarewarewa artist Tawhanga Rika.

Tawhanga has recently returned from Australia where he was one of three First Nations artists to combine their styles in a wrap for Microsoft Surface devices.

The other artists were Lala Gutchen from Erub (Darnley) Island and Kobi Sainty from Naarm (Melbourne).

After months of working together their completed artwork is now available. But first they had to get to know each other. Over a two-day workshop they bonded over how the night sky, like their diverse cultures, had existed since the beginning of time.

In a story from Microsoft Tawhanga is reported as saying: “I kind of look at Kobi and Lala as another Māori, another native like myself, and then I can relate to a lot of what they say and what they do. And so that makes it really special.”

Their final Surface wrap artwork is composed of cosmic overlays, vibrant waterways, traditional headdresses, stone fish traps, Yarning Circles, lush nature and traditional tāmoko designs and weaving symbols.

Each element is intentional: Lala is a fisherwoman, feeling most connected to her ancestors while at Sea Country. Kobi was reminded of his Peoples gathering in a circle while exchanging stories with the other artists. And Tawhanga wanted to honour the fresh spring water and hot springs that surround his village, which influence his work alongside the tattoo art he shares with his elders.

The project was promoted by Mikaela Jade, a Cabrogal woman, who is sure her ancestors would have wanted their culture upheld through the newest tools available. She wondered how technology could be used to capture and amplify tens of thousands of years of cultural knowledge systems.

Tawhanga Rika, left, with Lala Gutchen and Kobi Sainty.

Her company, Indigital, is Australia’s first Indigenous-led EduTech startup, is on a mission to support First Nations Peoples in preserving and spreading their own stories through technologies including augmented and mixed realities, AI, and machine learning.

The Indigital team sees hesitation turning to awe daily as students in their regional and remote programs gain confidence in harnessing new technologies.

“We went from developing holograms for people to empowering people to develop their own storytelling,” Mikaela says of their long-standing partnership with Microsoft. “The real thing that gets me out of bed every day is seeing that transformation when someone believes they can do it.”

These latest Surface device wraps, she feels, speak to the need to engage communities wherever they are in the world, and the potential of First Nations Peoples to make it in cutting edge technology.

Tuhourangi koeke have been busy too, culminating in a 25-strong party heading to Te Whanganui A Tara for Taikura, a Te Matatini for (mostly) ex-concert performers.

Taikura Kapa Haka began in Kahungunu 15 years ago before transferring to Te Papa.

It brings together more than 500 kaumātua from regional and marae-based rōpū throughout the motu during Matariki. The festival is a celebration of traditional performing arts and rich mātauranga that our koroua and kuia impart during their 20-minute kapa haka.

Missing this year was a stalwart of Taikura, Putiputi Mackey, who passed away in April. Part of the McClutchie whanau of Ngati Porou, she was a staunch member of Ngati Poneke Youth Club and passionate advocate of te reo.







