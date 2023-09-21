Kāhu ki Rotorua: A waiata aroha that found its way back to Rotorua

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

E Te Rau o Titapu, okioki atu e

Heitā kaitito John Kapua Hurihanganui(Hone) he E Kore e Wewehe –He Waiata Aroha (1993), waiata aroha a “E Kore e Wewehe” ititoa mō tana kuia, mō Mere Davis i mate mai ai ite tau 1993. I whakamōhiotia a Hone mō taua mate i muri mai itana nehunga. Ka kino te ngākau pouri i pā ki a Hone, ka whakamā ite korenga ōna e haere kite poroaki itana kuia, ka whakamomori.

Composition

I ā Hone i whakaako ana ite rohe ō Wairarapa, iroto rawa i a Rangitāne, ka riro māna tē tahi kapahaka e ako. Ka tito waiata a Hone hei akoako i ngā tikanga a Kui mā, aKoro mā, mā tewaiata - mā tua ko te reo me ngā tikanga, ka mutu, ko te poroaki ite mate. Kawhakaakona tē neiwai ite Wairarapa, ka kawea rā tauawai ki Rotorua e tētahi o ngā ākonga, nā, ka pā ki ngā taringa ō Raukura Tuahuru e pupuritonu nei ki āna maharatanga mō tauawaiata.

“E Kore e Wewehe –He Waiata Aroha (1993)” Nā John Kapua Hurihanganui (Hone)

E Te Rau o Titapu, okioki atu e E kore ewewehe tenei mamae i ahau Ohorere mauritohou na hinganga ra Kahurangi e te Kahurangi Tangi hotuhotu ake nei e E tangi Korimako to reo rere noa Kua tiwai ano ra, ko Hinenuitepo Kahurangi e te Kahurangi Hewheturangi e rongomaira Te tau e,te poutuwhakamiharo Taku pou here tikanga, tangata e E kore mutu te haparapara e kai kino nei E kaewaewa ra tē neitō tama E kai kinikinira keitewhatumanawa Kahurangi e te Kahurangi Takoto ito moenga roa Takoto ito moenga roa Takoto ito moenga roa.

Iwha¯nau aHone i Pukeroa Pa¯ i no¯hia ai e tana tupuna, e Wa¯hiao, i TeRotorua-nui-a-Kahumatamomoe. Ka timata a¯na mahititowaiata i a¯ ia e kurama¯hita ana ite rohe o te Wairarapa.Ka ho¯ha¯ aHone ite hunga i hohoro tonu kitewhakahe¯ ita¯na whakaako i nga¯ waiata a e¯tahi, ka mutu, ka tahuri ia kite tito i a¯na ake waiata kia kaua¯ ai ia ewhakahe¯ngia ano¯tia.

Composer’s brief bio

I whānau a Hone i Pukeroa Pā i nōhia ai e tana tupuna, e Wāhiao, i Te Rotorua-nui-a-Kahumatamomoe. Ka timata āna mahititowaiata i ā ia e kuramāhita ana ite rohe o te Wairarapa. Ka hōhā a Hone ite hunga i hohoro tonu kitewhakahē itāna whakaako i ngā waiata a ētahi, ka mutu, ka tahuri ia kite tito i āna ake waiata kia kauā ai ia ewhakahēngia anōtia.

Composers note

He pangawhakapapa taHone ki a Tuini Ngāwai,tohunga titowaiata. Nā, ka rite tā Hone tikirangi iwaiata rongonui Pākehā hei kawe i āna kōrero kite ao kitā Tuini. Ko te rangi o E Kore e Wewehe, he mea tiki atu itā Connie Francis, ‘Frankie’.

English Translation

Composer John Kapua Hurihanganui(Hone) has referred to his song E Kore e Wewehe – He Waiata Aroha as “He Waiata Aroha – a song of great sorrow.

”It was composed for an aunt of the composer who died and was buried before the composer learned of her passing. Broken-hearted at not having bid farewell to his dear aunt, Hone wrote this song expressing deep sadness.

Composer Hone Kapua Hurihanganui .

Composition

Because Hone was teaching at the time this waiata was composed, Hone used waiata composition to teach students about aspects of Tikanga. These included expressions commonly used to honour and farewell the dead. Hone comes from Rotorua but composed and taught this waiata while a senior lecturer in Wairarapa.

Thewaiata aroha found its way back to Rotorua as Rotorua-born Wairarapa students took this thiswaiata and their students in Rotorua.

‘E Kore e Wewehe –He Waiata Aroha’ Nā John Kapua Hurihanganu

Rest now o precious one

This pain shall never leave me.

The shock of your passing devours me.

My beloved aunt

My heart hurts for you

You sung with the voice of the Korimako

But now Hinehuitepo has taken you from us.

My beloved aunt

One of a kind, rarely seen is your calibre of being.

My dear aunt, one I so admired.

One who held precious ancient knowledge.

The pain feel at your passing tears at my heart.

I wandered aimlessly in the wake of your passing.

As the immense pain weighed heavily upon me My dear aunt

Rest now o precious one

Rest now o precious one

Rest now o precious one

Composers’brief bio

John Kapua Hurihanganui was born at Pukeroa Pā, Rotorua, where his tupuna Wāhiao once lived. He began composing waiata while lecturing in Wairarapa in the 90s where he raised his children. Hone began composing waiata after feeling frustrated whenever teaching the compositions of others with those who would claim their version was the correct one.

Hone composed waiata so that no one could tell him his execution of the item was incorrect.

Composers note

Not unlike Tuini Ngawai, a revered composer from Uawa, Hone would occasionally use tunes of popular songs of the time merely as the vehicle to carry the message. The rangi of this waiata is a song called ‘Frankie’ by renowned Te Arawa composer Connie Francis.







