Kadin Martin doing Shave for a Cure at Waikite Valley School to support cousin

Eleven-year-old Kadin Martin is doing Shave for a Cure to support his cousin who was diagnosed with leukemia. Photo / Supplied

Eleven-year-old Kadin Martin has taken it upon himself to shave his hair for Shave for a Cure, to support his cousin Finn who was diagnosed with leukemia.

Finn was 18 months old when diagnosed on December 31 last year.

Kadin says it was a devastating way to end a year, and one that had already been pretty unsettled.

"I was searching about leukemia to try to get a better understanding of what Finn was going through and came across Shave for a Cure, so here I am ready to shave my hair to support Finn and a cause that can help others with leukemia.

"The team at Starship Children's Hospital are amazing and for that I am thankful."

Kadin says he is feeling good about his shave, but does feel a bit nervous.

His shave will take place at Waikite Valley School, and the school is also supporting him with a Wacky Hair Day on Tuesday, where he will get his hair shaved in front of the whole school.

"When my family were told about me doing Shave for a Cure they were very proud of me, and think I am awesome for supporting my youngest cousin.

"I want to encourage people to donate or even do Shave for a Cure themselves to help the community raise money for those people in need.



"Our family are very thankful for the money I have raised so far."

Those who would like to help Kadin with his fundraising endeavours can go to shaveforacure.co.nz/kadin-martin.