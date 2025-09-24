“After two years of dishes and coffee, Monica told me I was going to run the kitchen. I didn’t think I could do it, but they had so much faith in me, they eventually nominated me for employee of the year at the Horizon Business Awards – and I won.”
Stephens said it wasn’t easy dealing with staff, reps, costings and day-to-day planning but they helped her through it all.
The berry farm is celebrating its 50th year in business, prompting Monica Julian to take stock of how it all began.
“We both met on an overseas trip,” she said.
“Paul had worked the farm since 1975 when he was 4 years old, and we met in 1998. Later, we dreamed of making something together, so we took inspiration from places we saw during our travels, such as Italy and Germany, and created what you see now.”
It takes a team to generate success, a point highlighted by those who work and serve, regardless of where they are from.