“They show initiative, are reliable and are so resilient in what is a high-pressure environment.”

One such employee is 18-year-old Monique Prasad, who stepped through the doors aged 13 and has worked every season since.

“I started picking berries and doing dishes; now I am a team leader,” she said.

“The whole vibe here is so cool, working with friends so as a team we just help and pick each other up”.

“Paul and Monica are amazing; we appreciate them so much.”

Agnes Malisiewicz from Canada (from left), Chris McGrath from Australia and Rachel Hall from England are among a melting pot of international workers at Julians Berry Farm this season. Photo / Troy Baker

Julians’ Italian influence this year is Giada Scerelli, who is looking forward to her second season.

The berry farm was her first employment opportunity after landing in New Zealand with a working visa.

“I was in Australia for two years before coming here. I just love it here and can’t wait for the doors to open.

“I finally mastered the ice-cream machine last year, which was a challenge. My experiences here have earned me some good friends and strong connections.”

As of Tuesday, Agnes Malisiewicz had been at the berry farm for two days after arriving from Alberta Canada.

Similarly, Rachel Hall, a Yorkshire lass, had just finished her second day of training and had already fallen in love with New Zealand.

The experienced barista has teamed up with Malisiewicz to ensure the coffee is top-notch.

“I have had so many beautiful experiences here and the team is fantastic,” Hall said.

“New Zealand is such a beautiful place, the team environment is really good and this is the first time in my travels that I haven’t been homesick. People are so supportive here.”

Fine von Berge Haenel and Ben Baeumler arrived in New Zealand last week from Germany, having organised employment at the berry farm before they landed.

For von Berge Haenel, who spent a year at Whakatāne High School as an international student, it has been a welcome return to the Eastern Bay.

She and Baeumler are looking forward to bringing their German precision to the ice-cream making.

Julians Berry Farm. Photo / NZME

A stalwart of the business after 16 years is Renee Stephens, who has command over the kitchen and loves her job.

“Paul and Monica are fantastic and have looked after me from the beginning.

“After two years of dishes and coffee, Monica told me I was going to run the kitchen. I didn’t think I could do it, but they had so much faith in me, they eventually nominated me for employee of the year at the Horizon Business Awards – and I won.”

Stephens said it wasn’t easy dealing with staff, reps, costings and day-to-day planning but they helped her through it all.

The berry farm is celebrating its 50th year in business, prompting Monica Julian to take stock of how it all began.

“We both met on an overseas trip,” she said.

“Paul had worked the farm since 1975 when he was 4 years old, and we met in 1998. Later, we dreamed of making something together, so we took inspiration from places we saw during our travels, such as Italy and Germany, and created what you see now.”

It takes a team to generate success, a point highlighted by those who work and serve, regardless of where they are from.

“The young people who work here often move on to university or employment elsewhere, and every now and then I bump into them,” Julian said.

“I’m so proud to see what they’ve achieved since leaving us and it’s humbling when they credit their time here with teaching them life lessons and a strong work ethic.”