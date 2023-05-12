(Top line from left) Tristan Thomas, Tom Parry, Rebecca Moore, Philip McDonald, Poppy O’Neill. (Second line from left) Owen Turuta, Nicky Fraser, Nathalie Macfarlane, Megan Romanes, Lloyd Akroyd. (Third line from left) Liz Carrington, Katie Hickey, Jo-Ann Wilson, Jarrod Collins, Hamoterangi Pomana. (Fourth line from left) George Taurua, Dean Devery, David Livingstone, Danielle Weston, Aaron Sears.

(Top line from left) Tristan Thomas, Tom Parry, Rebecca Moore, Philip McDonald, Poppy O’Neill. (Second line from left) Owen Turuta, Nicky Fraser, Nathalie Macfarlane, Megan Romanes, Lloyd Akroyd. (Third line from left) Liz Carrington, Katie Hickey, Jo-Ann Wilson, Jarrod Collins, Hamoterangi Pomana. (Fourth line from left) George Taurua, Dean Devery, David Livingstone, Danielle Weston, Aaron Sears.

The reality has set in for this year’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers, who all met this week - they will be dancing in front of a crowd of more than 2000 people in a few months.

The event pairs 20 Rotorua people with little or no dance experience into 10 couples for a one-night-only performance. Four celebrity judges join on the night to decide the overall winners.

Rotorua Community Hospice needs to raise $1 million each year to operate and is aiming to raise $140,000 through this year’s event.

Dance instructors Ellie Smith, Troy Smith and Glen Law have paired the 20 locals who have been chosen for this year’s fundraiser.

After 15 weeks of training, the dance couples will perform at the Energy Events Centre on Saturday, August 19.

Dance instructor Ellie Smith said in the first two practices this week, the 20 participants learned a couple of basic dances to help the instructors determine who should dance with who.

“There was lots of energy in the room and it’s a really enthusiastic group which is great. They seem to really get along.”

She said as well as raising money for such an important cause, getting to introduce people to ballroom dancing was special.

Ellie said she loved seeing the friendships form and that, as previous dancers had said, the experience would be a highlight of their life.

Jessica Meade, Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager, said it was amazing to have a new group of dancers meeting and beginning their once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Dancing for Hospice had two main objectives – to raise much-needed funds and to bring awareness to Rotorua Community Hospice.

“While Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ funds provides 50 per cent of our funding, Rotorua Hospice needs to raise over $1m every year to ensure our service is free-of-charge to anyone in Rotorua who needs it.

“We are very grateful to have an amazingly generous community that supports us to reach this shortfall every year, and we hope to raise $140,000 from Harcourts Dancing for Hospice this year.”

Meade said this event had elevated the awareness of Rotorua Community Hospice exponentially.

“It has a unique way of attracting new people to the event because there are always new dancers participating. And every year it’s a sell-out event with over 2000 people in attendance.

“Our partnership with NZME [The Hits and Rotorua Daily Post] also creates maximum awareness with fantastic coverage leading up to and after the event.”

She said Harcourts Dancing for Hospice certainly left little room for the other projects and tasks they had in the fundraising and marketing team at Rotorua Hospice.

“This event, even by international standards is a large one to put together, particularly as it’s only two of us in the fundraising and marketing office, and one of us is part-time.

“It isn’t your average gala dinner either, having the 20 dancers training and mini-events throughout that time, as well as a rather large auction.

“We try to be there for the dancers, instructors and mentors as much as possible and attend many of the trainings. Then add to that working with 42 sponsors, and the logistics of putting together an event of this size – AV, food and beverage, event styling, hair and makeup, photography and videography etc.

“We love it. It’s incredible seeing everything come together for a spectacular event, and seeing the dancers go from two left feet to performing beautifully on stage is the best experience to be part of.”

Tickets go on sale at the end of June, you can get all your updates on the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice Facebook page.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2023 dance couples

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Jo-Ann Wilson and Aaron Sears.

Jo-Ann Wilson and Aaron Sears

Jo-Ann Wilson is a clinical coder for Te Whatu Ora BOP and owner of Aerial Solutions BOP. She said she was dancing because she read patient files for a living and understood the time, effort, skill and love that went into hospice care. “I need to do my bit for raising money.”

Aaron Sears is a bike safety co-ordinator at Rotorua Lakes Council. He believes Hospice is an amazing cause and has been to a couple of the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice events. He thought it would be awesome to be part of it and put himself outside his comfort zone.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Danielle Weston and Tom Parry.

Danielle Weston and Tom Parry

Danielle Weston is a legal executive at Holland Beckett Law. She said she was dancing for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice as she felt it was an amazing opportunity to give back to her local community.

Tom Parry is assistant manager at McDonald’s Fairy Springs. “I know families who have experienced Hospice care and I want to support this great cause. I’m now excited to start the dancing journey that awaits me.”

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone.

Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone

Nicky Fraser is a teacher at John Paul College. She said she was so excited to be dancing this year and stretching herself out of her comfort zone. “I am dancing in memory of my lovely uncle who sadly passed away last month. Hospice was a vital part of his care. I want to acknowledge and thank hospice for all they do and to help raise much-needed, vital funding so they can continue with the amazing work they do.”

David Livingstone is a supply chain professional. He said he wanted to give back to the Rotorua community that welcomed him. “It’s an honour.”

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Katie Hickey and Dean Devery.

Katie Hickey and Dean Devery

Katie Hickey is an administrator at Rotorua Medical Group. She said she had enjoyed watching this event every year and looked forward to helping Hospice fundraise this year, especially after her family had such great support from them in recent months.

Dean Devery is a truck driver. “I’m doing Harcourts Dancing for Hospice because it’s a great cause and to challenge myself and to do something outside of my comfort zone”.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Nathalie Macfarlane and George Taurua.

Nathalie Macfarlane and George Taurua

Nathalie Macfarlane is a teacher at Otonga School. “This year I’m participating in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice because it’s not just about supporting the amazing hospice community with their selfless and compassionate work, but also about coming together with people who share similar stories and experiences to give back and have fun at the same time.”

George Taurua is co-owner of White Tiger Restaurant. He said he was dancing to say thank you to Hospice for the support they gave to his whānau. “I’m excited to be a part of this kaupapa and to give back to the community to ensure hospice can continue to support families like my own.”

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Hamoterangi Pomana and Owen Turuta.

Hamoterangi Pomana and Owen Turuta

Hamoterangi Pomana is a personal trainer at F45. She said she was dancing to show appreciation for Hospice and the caring team who made her gramps’ last few days with them more comfortable for everyone surrounding him.

Owen Turuta is operations manager at Zorb Rotorua. “My grandmother encouraged me to take part and give something back to the community. I’ve had family members that have experienced Hospice and been involved with hospice care. It was kind of a no-brainer for me to support this great cause.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Poppy O’Neil and Jarrod Collins.

Poppy O’Neill and Jarrod Collins

Poppy O’Neill works in the design office at Patchell Industries. She said she was dancing this year to raise money for an important organisation that has helped her family through some hard times, and it was her way of saying thank you to Hospice for everything it did.

Jarrod Collins is an auto electrician at Silodec. He said, “I’m dancing for Hospice because it’s a great cause and seemed like a bit of ... fun.”

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Liz Carrington and Lloyd Akroyd.

Liz Carrington and Lloyd Akroyd

Liz Carrington is a mental health nurse. “Hospice has been a vital support to members of my family and special friends over the years. I absolutely value their amazing work and want to do as much as I can to support and thank them.”

Lloyd Akroyd is an architectural designer at Lockwood Design Studio, Lockwood Homes. He said, “I have had a number of loved ones taken way too soon due to cancer. Hospice has been an amazing support during some of the most challenging times for both whānau and friends. It’s a way to give just a little back.”

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Megan Romanes and Tristan Thomas.

Megan Romanes and Tristan Thomas

Megan Romanes works in grants and accounts at Rotorua Trust. “I have the utmost respect for the service that hospice provides our Rotorua community. This is just a small way I can contribute to this organisation and make sure its services continue well into the future.”

Tristan Thomas is a science (chemistry) teacher at Rotorua Boys’ High School. He said he thoroughly enjoyed watching the event last year and that it was a great kaupapa to jump on board and support.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dancers Rebecca Moore and Philip McDonald.

Rebecca Moore and Philip McDonald

Rebecca Moore is New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute commercial business manager at Te Puia. “I’ve known so many past dancers who have loved the experience and thought, ‘Why not push myself as far out of my comfort zone as possible and give it a go?’ I too, like most, have also experienced the invaluable mahi that Hospice provides to our loved ones, participating in this kaupapa is a small way of saying thank you.”

Philip McDonald is director and a structural engineer at BSK Consulting Engineers Limited. “I lost my mother to brain cancer and the help received from Rotorua Hospice was invaluable. I am doing this to give back to Rotorua Hospice.”