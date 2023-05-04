Owen Turuta is one of the dancers doing Harcourts Dancing for Hospice this year

Before we know it, 10 dance couples will be putting their best ballroom feet forward and stepping out on the big stage after weeks of practice, all for an important local cause.

This year’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is bringing ballroom dance action, glitz and glamour to Rotorua once again on Saturday, August 19.

The event pairs 20 Rotorua people with little or no dance experience into 10 couples for a one-night-only performance. Four celebrity judges join on the night to determine the overall winners.

Rotorua Community Hospice needs to raise $1 million each year to operate and is aiming to raise more than $100,000 through this year’s event.

The first dancer of 2023 to be announced is Zorb Rotorua operations manager Owen Turuta.

Owen Turuta will be one of the 20 dancers taking part in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice this year. Photo / Andrew Warner Photo / Andrew Warner

Owen says his inspiration to take part is his grandmother, who has been suggesting that he do something to give back to the community.

He says she had given to Hospice for a lot of her life, and when Zorb Rotorua started thinking about putting someone forward to dance in the event, it was like the stars had aligned.

His partner also works in healthcare, including with elderly patients, and had shared with him situations she’s come across.

Owen says Rotorua Community Hospice is a really great cause and he is looking forward to supporting it in this way.

“I’ve had family members that have experienced Hospice and been involved with Hospice care. It was kind of a no-brainer for me and is a way I can give back to my community.

“I personally would want to be as comfortable as possible, at home with loved ones. Hospice helps provide this and gives the best end-of-life care.”

His involvement in the event had been kept under wraps until now, and Owen says when he tells his grandmother she will be rapt, and that his parents will go crazy.

He says Dancing for Hospice will be an exciting new challenge.

“I haven’t done anything close to it before. It’s exciting, but on the night it will be nerve-racking.

“I’ve had a couple of friends that have been involved with Dancing for Hospice. They’ve told me that the journey itself is amazing, and [not to] worry too much about the nerves of the performance, just enjoy the whole process leading up to it and then the performance itself.”

He has been along to the event previously to support those he knew taking part, including Zorb Rotorua’s Peter Kingi - “It’s a great night and it’s really well run.”

Keep an eye out in future Rotorua Weekender and Rotorua Daily Post editions, as well as the Rotorua Community Hospice Facebook page for the full line-up of 2023 dancers and other updates.