Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Jo Raphael: Working from home – more pros than cons

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
There's a reason why people choose to keep working from home, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Unsplash

There's a reason why people choose to keep working from home, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Unsplash

OPINION

The early days of Covid were strange times.

I’m lucky enough to have a career where working from home was a smooth transition.

Computer, Wi-Fi and cellphone in hand and I was all set.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post