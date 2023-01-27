Jacinda Ardern leaves Parliament for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

Jacinda Ardern leaves Parliament for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Since Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand, she seems more relaxed.

There is no strained frown, her demeanour seems lighter.

You, too, might be feeling relieved if the weight of the entire nation had just been lifted off your shoulders.

During her last official public appearance at Rātana this week, she said she left the job with a “greater love and affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and its people than when I started”.

There are many well-documented crises for which her handling has been lauded, particularly overseas, over the past five years and she’s done it all in her own compassionate style.

And no, I don’t believe her compassion has been fake, as has been suggested by trolls.

It’s no secret her government’s decisions have divided the country, particularly through the latter stages of the Covid-19 restrictions, Three Waters, and the controversial agricultural emissions policy unveiled last year.

But she’s also faced more than her fair share of vitriol, which I personally find abhorrent, disgusting, and misogynistic.

“The pressures on prime ministers are always great, but in this era of social media, clickbait, and 24/7 media cycles, Jacinda has faced a level of hatred and vitriol which in my experience is unprecedented in our country,” former PM Helen Clark wrote, regarding Ardern’s resignation.

But when stepping down, Ardern said online abuse had an impact but was “not the basis of my decision”.

I believe it was — even if just a little bit.

No matter how thick-skinned someone purports to be, that amount of constant hatred has to eat away at you.

Childish, cowardly personal attacks and death threats should not be par for the course for a politician — no matter which colours they fly.

By all means attack someone on their policies, governmental failures, broken promises or leadership abilities — politicians are fair game for that — but things close to home should be off limits: family, children, looks, race, gender or physical abilities included.

Ardern, in 2017, famously endured Mark Richardson’s cringey assumption that women should divulge their plans for motherhood.

“... it is totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question in the workplace ... It is the woman’s decision about when they choose to have children.”

At the time, I thought the question hit a new low — but no, we got lower.

New research by the University of Auckland analysed data showing Ardern was the target of consistent abuse and threats well beyond others.

NZME’s investigation into the online targeting of Ardern has discovered threats of rape and murder, her portrayal as demonic or “evil”, depictions of her as Adolf Hitler and other extreme messaging.

Those include false claims she broke international law and would be brought to justice — then executed when found guilty.

Horrific, terrifying stuff. And it must be taken seriously.

It means she may have to rely on special police bodyguard protection beyond her retirement as Prime Minister.

At least eight people have been charged with threatening to kill her during her term.

It’s disgusting and shameful.

But, as we know, she’s well liked overseas and may yet decide to up sticks and take on a role that takes her out of the public eye for a while.

Follow in Helen Clark’s footsteps, perhaps.

And who would blame her?