Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Support the teachers who support our children

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
Hundreds of Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty teachers are marching through Mount Maunganui's main street as part of a nationwide strike. Video / John Borren

Hundreds of Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty teachers are marching through Mount Maunganui's main street as part of a nationwide strike. Video / John Borren

OPINION:

We didn’t have many teachers’ strikes when I was at school.

There was only one that I could find - July 1994, when teachers and principals downed tools and marched to demand support for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post