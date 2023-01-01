Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: New Year’s resolutions need stickability and accountability

Jo Raphael
By
2 mins to read
We need to see results from our New Year's resolutions, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Tim Mossholder, Unsplash

We need to see results from our New Year's resolutions, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Tim Mossholder, Unsplash

OPINION

We humans love marking milestones.

Birthdays, wedding anniversaries, work anniversaries.

Milestone celebrations are different to celebrating a job promotion, a sporting win or a graduation.

The latter implies effort, achievement, overcoming adversity or recognition

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post