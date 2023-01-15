Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Interest rates are a gamble - and a plan could be needed if you’re refixing yours

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
Rising mortgage rates are putting more pressure on homeowners. Photo / Getty Images

Rising mortgage rates are putting more pressure on homeowners. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

You bought a house four or five years ago.

Congratulations - you’re a homeowner.

Months, or years, of scrimping, saving, eating homemade lunches and two-minute noodles inched your savings up enough for a decent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post