Jo Raphael: Even my dog is more prepared for an emergency than I am

Cars underwater in Auckland after heavy rain caused extensive flooding and destruction. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Aotearoa New Zealand has many nicknames.

Land of the Long White Cloud, Middle Earth, the Antipodes if you’re old-fashioned.

But lately, my suggestion is the Sodden, Soaked, Soggy, Shaky Isles.

Our country formed millions of years ago when it grew from between two tectonic plates - the Pacific and Australian.

And just like the All Blacks and the Wallabies, these plates don’t really get along - there’s friction. And while it’s not the awkward kind of friction, it does cause unrest.

GNS Science records 20,000 earthquakes each year. They say between 100 and 150 of these quakes are large enough to be felt.

Many are little, jolts, shudders, and rumbles, but every now and then we’re shaken to our core.

We all know the most devastating one of our generation would be the 2011 Christchurch earthquake. It struck in the middle of the day, 185 people died.

Those who remember the 1931 Napier earthquake will know it as our most deadly - 256 people died.

Last week four people died in Auckland when sudden and deadly floods struck, overwhelming streams and culverts, washing out roads, inundating drains and submerging houses and vehicles.

We’ve also had recent earthquakes - not enough to do damage - but we’ve felt them. On Saturday a magnitude 5 earthquake was felt by hundreds of residents in and around Napier about midday.

On Friday, near Te Aroha, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck - 11,000 people felt that one. That followed a 5.1 magnitude earthquake - also near Te Aroha - on January 4.

Another shake was later reported at 11.21am that day, also located 5km south of Te Aroha.

More than 20,000 people reported shaking during the morning quake.

Last weekend 24 homes in Tauranga had to be evacuated after a slip destroyed a house.

All this flooding and shaking made me think about my own emergency preparedness.

The short answer is I’m not prepared. And with recent events happening around me I should be.

My canine is more prepared than me - his “go-bag” is always ready with dry food, treats, a leash, bedding and toys.

Admittedly it just remains unpacked from the last time we went away, but his essentials are there.

I can’t say the same about myself.

A quick look on getready.govt.nz shows an easy-to-follow, detailed plan to get ready for emergencies.

It’s time I took action and got a plan together - if you haven’t, consider doing it too.















































