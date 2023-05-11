Jo Raphael: Deciding to up sticks and move to Aussie is a big call

It's hard to beat the view from the Gold Coast skyscraper Q1. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Opinion

There has been much talk lately about Kiwis making the move to Australia in search of better lifestyles and pay.

I made the move in my early 20s, living and working on the Gold Coast, as I have alluded to in previous columns.

The early 2000s, when I was there, were a heady time for Australia. Sydney was playing host to the rest of the world at the 2000 Olympics.

There were lots of Kiwis living on the Gold Coast - I loved it.

The country was riding high on a wave of euphoria spurred on by one of its most successful Games, and it was hard not to get swept up in the excitement.

Fast-forward, and now we’re on the verge of an economic recession. Kiwis are leaving New Zealand for the Lucky Country in the hope their way of life can be improved.

I know many people who made the move, have landed on their feet and are loving it.

Stats NZ migration data shows in the year to September, 10,200 more people left New Zealand for Australia than the number who made the reverse journey – the largest net outflow since early 2014.

We spoke to Kiwis living over the ditch last week, and a general theme was a better lifestyle and more money.

Johnelle Parkinson works as a city parking operations supervisor for Brisbane City Council.

She earns $90,000, not including overtime, and works a nine-day fortnight with 7.25-hour days.

Perks include paid meal breaks, an employer superannuation contribution equivalent to 14 per cent of her weekly wage, a free health and wellness gym package, generous leave provisions, flexible working arrangements and a parking spot worth $560 a month.

What’s not to love?

On the face of it, it’s an attractive proposition. Career opportunities, higher incomes with perks and an amazing lifestyle.

But is the grass always greener? For me, it eventually wasn’t.

Upping sticks and moving across the ditch is a big move, and one that must be made in your and your family’s best interests.

Uprooting children from schools and transplanting them to a new school in a new country is no easy ask for them, especially if they are leaving extended family behind.

Whatever the reasons for leaving, the decision to go must not be made lightly.

This is also a wake-up call for Kiwi employers.

They are on notice to offer better perks and more competitive salary packages.

Profitable, successful businesses should use some of their capital to attract and retain good people.

We will keep losing talent to Australia if nothing changes.