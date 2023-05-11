Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Deciding to up sticks and move to Aussie is a big call

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
It's hard to beat the view from the Gold Coast skyscraper Q1. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

It's hard to beat the view from the Gold Coast skyscraper Q1. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Opinion

There has been much talk lately about Kiwis making the move to Australia in search of better lifestyles and pay.

I made the move in my early 20s, living and working on the Gold

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post