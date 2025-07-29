Jeanette Davies secures back-to-back BMX world championships
Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Save
Jeanette Davies (right) has taken out first place in the 40+ women’s cruiser class at the UCI BMX World Championships in Copenhagen.
Rotorua’s Jeanette Davies is a world champion again.
The Rotorua BMX Club rider has taken out first place in the 40+ women’s cruiser class at the UCI BMX World Championships in Copenhagen.
It’s the second year in a row Davies has won the event.
The Rotorua BMX Club said
her determination, strength, and consistency on the world stage was simply phenomenal.
“Back-to-back world champion, that’s no small feat.”