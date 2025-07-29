Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jeanette Davies secures back-to-back BMX world championships

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read

Jeanette Davies (right) has taken out first place in the 40+ women’s cruiser class at the UCI BMX World Championships in Copenhagen.

Jeanette Davies (right) has taken out first place in the 40+ women’s cruiser class at the UCI BMX World Championships in Copenhagen.

Rotorua’s Jeanette Davies is a world champion again.

The Rotorua BMX Club rider has taken out first place in the 40+ women’s cruiser class at the UCI BMX World Championships in Copenhagen.

It’s the second year in a row Davies has won the event.

The Rotorua BMX Club said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save