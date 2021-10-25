Injuries after car crashes into fence during Fordlands disorder

Police were called to reports of disorder in Meadowbank Cres last night. Photo / NZME

Two people have been injured after a car crashed into a fence in Fordlands.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to reports of disorder in Meadowbank Cres around 11.40pm Monday.

"There was a single-vehicle collision, a vehicle crashed into a fence," she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and two people were treated for moderate injuries and taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Meanwhile, police were notified of gunshots heard on Clinkard Ave last night.

Police attended around 7.50pm and a firearm wasn't located, a spokeswoman said.

There were no reported injuries.