Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Indigi-X: Māori business leaders advise Govt after Canada indigenous exchange

Samantha Olley
By
Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read
Rotorua Chamber of Commerce president and Kāhui Legal partner Kiri Tahana. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce president and Kāhui Legal partner Kiri Tahana. Photo / Supplied

Four weeks of mahi and kōrero between indigenous businesswomen and men from two hemispheres have left political leaders with a raft of recommendations.

But that is "just the beginning".

Indigi-X, an indigenous exchange online, brought

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post