Hall told the Rotorua Daily Post at the garden’s 10-year anniversary, it was “the only one of its kind in the world”.

Martin said while there were many peace gardens around the world, the unique engraved quotes made this one special.

The garden features engraved peace quotes from figures ranging from Helen Clark, Sonja Davies and John Key, to the Parihaka prophets Tohu Kakahi and Te Whiti o Rongomai.

Martin said the SGI committee and volunteers, with support from Rotorua Lakes Council, recently carried out a clean-up to help combat a disease affecting the cherry trees, raking up as many fallen leaves as possible.

Council staff would continue to monitor the precious trees closely, she said.

Since its establishment, the Peace Garden continued to be a serene community space, Martin said. Locals and visitors stroll the paths year-round, pausing to read the engraved quotes, admire the trees or simply enjoy the quiet.

Martin said the weekend’s anniversary celebrations of the garden will begin with a mihi whakatau from councillor Trevor Maxwell, who also stood as kaumātua at the original opening 25 years ago.

Consul General of Japan Shinji Matsui would speak, alongside Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and SGI New Zealand general director Kenric Ma. A special message from SGI president Minoru Harada was to be shared.

The day will be filled with performance and colour, including the thunder of the Rotorua RACCO Taiko drummers, kapa haka by Rotorua Intermediate and music from the SGINZ Victorious March Band from Auckland.

Martin said she hoped the community would embrace the event as a chance to celebrate both the performances and the peaceful setting itself.

“We could do with some peace right now in the world,” she said.

The public is asked to arrive at the ceremony at 10.45am for an 11am start on Sunday. The ceremony will run for about an hour, and refreshments will be served at Toi Ohomai Institute afterwards.

Martin said rain or shine, the celebration would go on.

Entry is free and open to everyone.

