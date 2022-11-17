Mike King responds to the generosity of the Reporoa community for their donation to I am Hope.

Mike King responds to the generosity of the Reporoa community for their donation to I am Hope.

Mental health advocate Mike King has praised the Reporoa Playcentre for raising money for his charity I am Hope.

For Gumboot Friday, the playcentre auctioned off a bake sale, and the winner - PermaPine - paid $750, with all proceeds going to Gumboot Friday.

But before the workplace morning tea shout was held on November 16, PermaPine doubled its winning donation to $1500.

King sent the community a thank you video, which he also shared with the Rotorua Daily Post.

In it, King said he wanted to give a “huge shout out” to the Reporoa community, Reporoa Playcentre and PermaPine for their “fantastic efforts to raise all of that money for Gumboot Friday”.

“What I really love about what you guys have done is, you’re a community of little people, giving other little people the helping hand that they need and money can’t buy that,” King said.

King said he read the initial story and was completely “blown away” by the compassion and kindness of everyone involved.

“From the bottom of our collective hearts, here at I Am Hope, thank you, thank you, thank you - I love you guys,” King said.

Reporoa Playcentre parents Nicci Bullock (left) and Lou Mansfield ahead of the morning tea fundraiser for Gumboot Friday. Photo / Supplied

Michelle Skiffington, a manager at PermaPine said King’s words were “very thoughtful” and if they got the chance, they would love to meet him.

Skiffington was responsible for the original winning bid and said they were able to double their donation to $1500, thanks to the generosity of their staff.

Skiffington said she sent a letter to staff telling them of the donation made by PermaPine. Their staff wanted to make contributions to lift the amount donated. She said PermaPine offered staff the option to have it deducted from their wages.

“The guys dug deep into their own pockets and matched the $750 that PermaPine donated, so it was a great day for everyone,” Skiffington said.

The morning tea fundraiser spread. Photo / Supplied

Skiffington said it was important to support mental health, which was why they have been huge advocates of mental health initiatives at PermaPine.

“We have all been touched by suicide one way or another,” Skiffington said.

She said at PermaPine, they had training on how to identify the signs in others, how to ask the really difficult questions and how to deal with the answers.

“We do all these initiatives to build confidence, trust and to uplift our staff for a better life.”

PermaPine staff enjoy their morning tea fundraiser for Gumboot Friday. Photo / Supplied

Skiffington said they had a karakia before eating followed by a resounding “OMG!” and “Yum!” then complete silence as everyone ate.

“We had an amazing morning tea, the guys really appreciated the home-cooked pastries and sweets,” she said.

Skiffington said most of the PermaPine staff were able to attend and there was still plenty left over the next day.

Sophie Blick said the Reporoa Playcentre was “really so touched” King had taken the time to say such kind words.

Blick described the morning tea as a “great success” seeing all the food laid out at PermaPine gave her a sense of pride in the community for coming together for a good cause.

Reporoa Playcentre families with some of the baking. Clockwise from front left is Finn Blick, Sophie Blick holding Max Blick, Nicci Bullock holding Levi Bullock, Frank Martelli and Stanley Wills.

“Yes, it was amazing. One of our goals is to make sure our tamariki feel that sense of belonging that communities bring and this really highlighted that,” Blick said.

Blick said it was I Am Hope’s message, “mental health is a community problem and it needs a community solution” that inspired her.

Blick said she hoped the Reporoa Playcentre could be a solution for whānau needing support.

“Our Playcentre provides a place for parents, young children and babies to come together and we welcome anyone who wants to join us to drop in anytime and check it out,” Blick said.

Blick attributed the idea to fellow Mum, Nicci Bullock and said the entire playcentre whānau jumped on board to support it.

Bullock said it was a real pleasure to put the morning tea on for PermaPine.

“I am blown away that PermaPine staff all wanted to contribute too and doubled the initial donation,” Bullock said.