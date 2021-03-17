I Am Hope Tour comes to Taupō schools for kids' mental health

Next week the I Am Hope ambassador tour is coming to Taupō. Pictured: mental health advocate Mike King. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Stand up if you are in a good head space right now.

This was the question posed by I Am Hope ambassadors to students at Onewhero Area School near Port Waikato on Monday. Twelve students stood up.

The ambassadors say the ones that stand up are usually shocked most of their friends are still sitting.

"The incredible thing is the amount of love they show almost immediately to those around them."

Touring 100 schools in 10 weeks, I Am Hope started its Waikato leg this week, and is speaking to intermediate age children in Taupō next week. Last year it toured 100 schools and spoke to 250,000 students aged 11 to 18.

I Am Hope ambassadors said for each school they visit, every single student resonates with hearing about their inner critic, explaining that this is the voice that beats you up on a daily basis, sometimes about the smallest things. Over time, the thoughts and feelings can build up to be very distressing.

The ambassadors encourage young people to speak up by making themselves vulnerable and sharing their emotions.

"This also helps break the stigma of mental health."

I am Hope is the youth and community-focused support group run by The Key to Life charitable trust, started by Mike King. Research undertaken by The Key To Life charitable trust shows that 80 per cent of students will go through a major life crisis at some point while they are at school.

"The worrying statistic is that 40 per cent of these kids will never ask for help."

Mike King says the ambassadors communicate directly with kids at each school they visit.

"We are unconventional, grassroots, provocative and anti-establishment simply because we know that our approach is effective at engaging with Kiwis."

For the last three years, The Key To Life charitable trust has been promoting positive attitudinal societal change in schools and communities up and down the country and funding private care and counselling for young people stuck-in-the-mud on waiting lists.

I Am Hope also provides a service for children who need to talk to or text with a trained counsellor immediately, completely free of charge.

For more than eight years the I Am Hope ambassador tour has visited schools around New Zealand, sharing its own mental health experiences with young people.

​"We speak to kids from Years 7 to 13, no school is too big or too small."

Mike says I Am Hope has received some incredible testimonies from schools that have seen the value of teaching students to be vulnerable.