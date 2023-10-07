Police received over 25 calls about the 'illegal' street racer activities.

Police are investigating many reports of more than 100 cars regarding illegal street racer activities in Rotorua.

A spokeswoman said police received 27 calls between midnight and 2.30am and staff were investigating “numerous” reports of more than 100 vehicles “engaging in illegal street racer activities”.

She said police dispersed the group, and traffic stops were in place on Hemo, Ngongotahā and Te Ngae roads.

She said the group caused disruption along State Highway 5.

When police attended, she said staff had bottles allegedly thrown at their vehicle. Two people were arrested for disorder.

She said police were notified of many vehicle-related offences around Mamaku, Butcher and Ohaaki Rds and would make follow-up inquiries so staff could take “enforcement action”.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated by police and is a high-risk activity that can cause foreseeable harm to those involved and damage to road surfaces, which places other road users at risk.”

Police thanked the members of the public who made the reports, and said they could be reassured “we will continue investigating to hold those involved accountable”.

Anyone with evidence of the registration numbers or footage of the incidents is encouraged to report that via 105 quoting P056291251.