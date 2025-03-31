Guru Gobind Singh stood for community and taking care of others, he said.
“All human beings are one, there is no difference – white, black, Indian, Asians, whatever – they are just equal and we have to see everyone with equal eyes, it doesn’t matter if they are poor, rich, whatever they are.
“Women, man, girl, boy, whoever it is. We have to help others,” Singh said.
The details
What: Nagar Kirtan - Rotorua Sikh Parade
When: Saturday, April 5
Time: 9am-2pm
Where: Gurdwara Sri Guru Amardas Sahib Ji, 24 Ward Ave
Cost: Free
Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.