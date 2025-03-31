Stats NZ figures show 53,406 people identified as Sikh in New Zealand in 2023.

The parade will start outside the Sikh temple on Ward Ave at 10am, weave its way through the Rotorua CBD and end at the Rose Garden across the street, about 2pm.

Singh said Sikhism recognised the teachings of 10 gurus or masters. The festival that honours this time of year is Vaisakhi, which is also known as Baisakhi.

It marked the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is traditionally celebrated annually on April 13 or sometimes April 14.

“Vaisakhi recognises the creation of the Sikh faith.”

The annual Sikh Parade happens worldwide on April 13 or 14 and celebrates the 10th Master Guru of Sikhism Gobind Singh Ji. Photo / Alex Cairns

It was also considered a time to observe the spring harvest in India.

“In Punjabi culture, when the farmers are harvesting the crops, it’s a joyful event for them, and the farming sector,” he said.

The Rotorua event took about 40 volunteers to put together, Singh said.

“The main thing is, anyone can attend this parade – it doesn’t matter their nationality or ethnicity - everyone is welcome and they can have free food.”

It is customary for people in the Sikh faith to offer food to those who are hungry, as taught by the first guru or master, Bābā Nānak Dev Ji.

“Every Sikh temple offers a food service. Our first guru started this free food service to the needy, so now and onwards, we will be seeking their blessings,” Singh said.

The parade on Saturday is called Nagar Kirtan, which means to “sing hymns in town”.

He said the focus was on getting together to remember others, trying to be honest and good with a “pure heart”.

Guru Gobind Singh stood for community and taking care of others, he said.

“All human beings are one, there is no difference – white, black, Indian, Asians, whatever – they are just equal and we have to see everyone with equal eyes, it doesn’t matter if they are poor, rich, whatever they are.

“Women, man, girl, boy, whoever it is. We have to help others,” Singh said.

The details

What: Nagar Kirtan - Rotorua Sikh Parade

When: Saturday, April 5

Time: 9am-2pm

Where: Gurdwara Sri Guru Amardas Sahib Ji, 24 Ward Ave

Cost: Free

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.