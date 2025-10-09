Voting closes in Rotorua's local elections on Saturday. Photo / File
Voting in the Rotorua local elections closes on Saturday, and residents still have plenty of ways to cast their vote for who they want to lead the district and region for the next three years.
Voting opened on September 9 and voting papers were sent out to enrolled residents lastmonth.
For Rotorua Lakes Council, the mayor, three Māori ward councillors, six general ward councillors and four Rotorua Rural Community Board representatives are still to be decided at this election.
The rural ward seat has been decided, with incumbent Karen Barker returning unopposed, and a byelection will be held later for the remainder of the Rotorua Rural Community Board, which had too few candidates.
However, completed papers can be posted in an orange voting bin location before midday on Saturday.
Twenty voting locations with orange bins can be found across the district.
Voting locations
Rotorua
Rotorua Lakes Council – Customer Solutions
Rotorua Lakes Council – Te Aka Mauri / Rotorua Library
Te Arawa Whānau Ora
Korowai Aroha Health Centre
Te Runanga o Ngāti Pikiao Community Health
Aquatic Centre
FreshChoice Te Ngae
Scion - NZ Forest Research Institute
Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology
Paper Plus – Central Mall
Woolworths Fairy Springs
Pak’nSave Rotorua
New World Westend
Four Square Western Heights
Mitre 10 Mega Rotorua
Ko Te Tuara Tōtara o Fordlands
Ōkere Falls
Ōkere Falls Store
Ngongotahā
Four Square Ngongotahā
Mamaku
Mamaku Grocery Store
Reporoa
Reporoa Valley Traders & Awaken Cafe
Special voting
Residents who did not receive their voting papers, or have lost or damaged them, can still cast a special vote. This also applies to voters who enrolled after August 1.
Enrolled residents can cast a special vote by heading to the Rotorua Lakes Council building for both the district and regional elections.
Special voting is open between 8am-5pm on Thursday and Friday and from 8am until voting closes at 12pm noon on Saturday.
Today is the last chance to enrol to vote in Rotorua if you are aged 18 years and older, are a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident and live or own property in the electorate.
This can be done on the vote.nz website, or call 0800 3676 56 for help.
People cannot enrol on election day.
Remember ...
Voting closes at noon on Saturday
Post your voting paper in one of the 20 orange voting bins in the district
No voting papers? Cast a special vote at the council building before 12pm Saturday.
