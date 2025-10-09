Locally, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council has two Rotorua constituency seats to fill, and one vacancy in the Ōkūrei Māori constituency.

Who you get to vote for will depend on which electoral roll you are on – Māori or general – and where you live.

Rotorua Lakes Council building. Photo / File

A binding poll on Māori wards will take place alongside the district council election.

It’s too late to vote by mail, that deadline passed on Tuesday.

However, completed papers can be posted in an orange voting bin location before midday on Saturday.

Twenty voting locations with orange bins can be found across the district.

Voting locations

Rotorua

Rotorua Lakes Council – Customer Solutions

Rotorua Lakes Council – Te Aka Mauri / Rotorua Library

Te Arawa Whānau Ora

Korowai Aroha Health Centre

Te Runanga o Ngāti Pikiao Community Health

Aquatic Centre

FreshChoice Te Ngae

Scion - NZ Forest Research Institute

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology

Paper Plus – Central Mall

Woolworths Fairy Springs

Pak’nSave Rotorua

New World Westend

Four Square Western Heights

Mitre 10 Mega Rotorua

Ko Te Tuara Tōtara o Fordlands

Ōkere Falls

Ōkere Falls Store

Ngongotahā

Four Square Ngongotahā

Mamaku

Mamaku Grocery Store

Reporoa

Reporoa Valley Traders & Awaken Cafe

Special voting

Residents who did not receive their voting papers, or have lost or damaged them, can still cast a special vote. This also applies to voters who enrolled after August 1.

Enrolled residents can cast a special vote by heading to the Rotorua Lakes Council building for both the district and regional elections.

Special voting is open between 8am-5pm on Thursday and Friday and from 8am until voting closes at 12pm noon on Saturday.

Today is the last chance to enrol to vote in Rotorua if you are aged 18 years and older, are a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident and live or own property in the electorate.

This can be done on the vote.nz website, or call 0800 3676 56 for help.

People cannot enrol on election day.

Remember ...

Voting closes at noon on Saturday

Post your voting paper in one of the 20 orange voting bins in the district

No voting papers? Cast a special vote at the council building before 12pm Saturday.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in Britain for eight years.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.