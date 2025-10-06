One Saturday morning not long ago, I finally decided to see what it was all about.

First steps at Puarenga Park

That morning at Puarenga Park I felt a little nervous.

Would I fit in?

But once the run began, those worries vanished.

Families with children, retirees, fast runners and steady walkers all shared the same path.

Nobody cared about times or backgrounds — everyone was simply welcomed.

The volunteers’ magic

What struck me most were the volunteers.

At every corner they clapped, cheered and sometimes even sang.

Their encouragement lifted every participant, whether you were pushing for a personal best or just taking it steady.

One gentleman who walks with a cane always remembers which run I’m on — my fourth, fifth or sixth — and greets me with a smile.

His words have become one of my biggest motivators.

And at the finish line, there is sometimes banana cake to share — a small, sweet way to end the morning.

Lifang Chen and Bella the Parson terrier on a parkrun in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Bella and Blue Lake

I rarely run alone.

Bella, my white parson terrier with black spots, is usually with me.

She loves the buzz of parkrun but is easily distracted by the bush scents or birds overhead.

More than once, she has stopped suddenly, tugging me off stride.

On Sundays, colleagues and I often meet at Blue Lake for a 5.5km run.

It has become a shared ritual — chatting, encouraging one another and enjoying the beauty of the lake as we prepare for the upcoming “Trek the Lake – Blue Lake Run.”

From strangers to friends

The more I came back, the more familiar faces I noticed — my neighbour, my GP, people I often see around town.

Slowly, Rotorua parkrun stopped feeling like an event and started feeling like a weekly gathering.

Visitors also bring fresh energy.

People from Auckland, Christchurch and overseas often join while passing through.

Parkrun may be global, but the Rotorua version has a warmth that feels uniquely ours.

Finding belonging

As a Chinese New Zealander, I know that finding connection in a new country can take time.

For me, parkrun has been one of the places where that sense of belonging came naturally — in the simple act of running together.

I hope more newcomers to Rotorua, whether from overseas or other parts of New Zealand, will give parkrun a try.

It’s not just about running — it’s about encouragement, friendship and a community that makes every kilometre feel lighter.

And if one Saturday morning you’re at Puarenga Park and see a runner being tugged along by a little white dog with black spots, that’s me and Bella — still running, still pausing for the birds, and still proving she’s the one really setting the pace.