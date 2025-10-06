Lifang Chen and Bella the Parson terrier on a parkrun in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied
Rotorua’s Lifang Chen shares her experience as a Chinese New Zealander living here, how joining parkrun has changed her weekends, and how community events like this help people feel part of New Zealand’s wider story.
I moved to New Zealand in 2009 and have called Rotorua home ever since.
I love the lakes, forests and hot pools, but until recently there was one local tradition I had never joined — parkrun.
My colleague Sally, who has shown up for parkrun more than a hundred times, kept encouraging me to give it a go.
She spoke about the atmosphere, the people and the joy of running together.
I hope more newcomers to Rotorua, whether from overseas or other parts of New Zealand, will give parkrun a try.
It’s not just about running — it’s about encouragement, friendship and a community that makes every kilometre feel lighter.
And if one Saturday morning you’re at Puarenga Park and see a runner being tugged along by a little white dog with black spots, that’s me and Bella — still running, still pausing for the birds, and still proving she’s the one really setting the pace.