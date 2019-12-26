Voyager 2023 media awards
How para shot putter Lisa Adams became a world champion

David Beck
By
4 mins to read
It took Rotorua's Lisa Adams just over a year and a half to go from para shot put newcomer to world champion. Photo / Photosport

Lisa Adams' rise in the sport of para shot put has been nothing short of rapid. Coached by famous sister Valerie she reached the highest heights in 2019. Sports reporter David Beck caught up with

