Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

How a 27yo saved $70k-$90k in five years to build her first home

Zoe Hunter
By
6 mins to read
Steph George is living proof that a little sacrifice can go a long way. Photo / Supplied

Steph George is living proof that a little sacrifice can go a long way. Photo / Supplied

Steph George is living proof that a little sacrifice can go a long way when it comes to buying your first home.

At just 27 years old, George has built her first home with Classic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post