House of Science Rotorua Lakes branch manager Karyn Hickmott (left) and volunteer Raewyn McKeown. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua’s House of Science branch is putting the call out for more volunteers and sponsors, and is keen to hear from those who want to be a part of building scientific literacy and natural curiosity among our tamariki.

House of Science is a non-profit education provider, creating and distributing stimulating science-based learning kits to primary and intermediate schools.

The interactive and bilingual resource kits aim to engage kids with science in the classroom, as well as give teachers more confidence to teach the subject.

House of Science was started 10 years ago by secondary school science teacher Chris Duggan, who was dismayed by the number of students arriving with little or no knowledge or interest in science.

Examples of science kits available for the schools include Fossil Fuels, Electric Future, Dem Bones, Climate Change, Flexi Physics, Water Analysis, Who Dunnit, Nano Chem and Plants, Pests and Produce. A kit covering volcanoes and earthquakes sponsored by GNS is an example of a new kit soon to be added. Everything teachers will need is included in each one.

As House of Science is a charitable trust, it receives little funding from the Government and instead relies on local sponsors, donations and benefactors, which it is always grateful for.

Rotorua Lakes branch manager Karyn Hickmott says the local branch has about 33 schools in Rotorua and Taupō that have active orders, but they are expecting orders to increase in Term 2.

“We’ve got more schools which have joined which is great, but is also a bit of an issue. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place, because in getting more, we run the risk of not being able to supply kits. We need more sponsors and volunteers to reach more kids.”

School children get stuck in with the House of Science's popular Dem Bones kit.

She says $3000 is how much it costs to create a kit and to help keep it replenished, as items need replacing from time to time.

Karyn says volunteer roles with the trust could include the likes of kit maintenance and volunteer drivers dropping off/picking up kits.

“We rely on the fabulous help of a passionate and enthusiastic crew of volunteers to successfully operate our busy program of delivering on Monday in Taupō and Tuesday in Rotorua, and [doing] pick-ups on Thursday and Friday the following week, replenishing in between at our branch office in Ranolf St.”

In one week, there can be about 40 kits which need to be delivered, checked and replenished.

She says these kits are a way to help introduce children to science topics that make them think and spark their curiosity, and offer a way to extend themselves and their learning.

She says some really popular kits with schools include What’s the Buzz, Simple Machines and Spaced Out.

“Kids are naturally hands-on and our kits cover everything... We want lots of volunteers and sponsors to help reach lots of kids and light up their brains with different activities for different curriculums.”

Volunteer Raewyn McKeown has been helping with kit maintenance for about 15 months. She thinks it is absolutely grand that students, and possibly teachers, who think they are not good at science can enjoy these kits and topics.

“It’s so hands-on - each kit is doable and enjoyable, and it works in teaching kids science.”

Raewyn says her friend is a relief teacher who has used House of Science kits before in the classroom - “She said they were fantastic, and she really rated them for relief teachers too.”

Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry says the kits are excellent with regard to creating curiosity in science and causing students to pose questions about a whole range of things.

He says the kits expand their thinking on topics outside of the core curriculum areas, and are about the world around them.

Westbrook principal Colin Watkins says their school uses the kits because they are based around certain themes or topics and have everything you need in them.

“A lot of our kids love the experiments and hands-on nature. The fact they can explore aspects of science in a hands-on way is a powerful way for the kids to learn.”

Those who are interested in getting involved with the House of Science Rotorua Lakes branch can contact Karyn by emailing karyn.hickmott@houseofscience.nz.