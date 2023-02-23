Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

House fire in Ngongotahā, Rotorua, treated as suspicious by police

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
A house in Ranginui St in Ngongotahā, Rotorua has been damaged by fire. Video / Ben Fraser

A house fire in Ngongotahā is being treated as suspicious by police.

A spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post inquiries into the circumstances of the Wednesday morning blaze were under way.

Firefighters were called to a burning home on Ranginui St in the Rotorua suburb about 9.30am.

Smoke was seen billowing from a rear property.

House fire Ranginui St, Ngongotahā. Photo / Ben Fraser
The road was cordoned off at the Ranginui St and Waiteti Rd intersection.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire was “well-involved”.

No people had been reported at the house, she said.

House fire Ranginui St, Ngongotahā. Photo / Ben Fraser
