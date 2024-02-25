Hot and Cold spring near Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

A person has died at a popular swimming area south of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said a 50-year-old man was found dead in a creek in the Hot and Cold Pool area at Waiotapu on Sunday morning.

Police were notified around 7.30am, she said.

“The man’s next of kin have been advised.

“Police were free from the scene around midday, and the death is not being considered suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.”

Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whaoa Runanga Trust general manager Eveyln Forrest said a rāhui had been placed on the area with no access or bathing permitted until Sunday, March 3.



















